CUET UG Exam Begins: Separate Dress Codes for Men and Women

Optional Questions Removed The optional question system has been eliminated from the CUET UG exam this year. All questions will be compulsory for candidates. Previously, 10 out of 60 questions were optional, but this has now been removed. The exam duration will be 60 minutes. Each test paper will contain 50 questions. Five marks will be awarded for each correct answer, and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Dress Code for Students Appearing for the Exam Dress Code for Men Boys should wear a half-sleeved shirt or T-shirt. They should wear simple trousers. Pockets are allowed in trousers, but avoid clothes with multiple chains or large buttons. Jeans with metallic buttons should be avoided. Clothes should be light-coloured. Boys should not wear shoes.

Dress Code for Women Women should also wear a half-sleeved shirt or T-shirt. Jeans should be avoided, and shoes should not be worn. Women should wear low-heeled sandals. Candidates wearing traditional attire must report to the examination centre at least one hour before the reporting time for security checks. Jewellery should not be worn.

Entry Without Admit Card Will Not Be Allowed Candidates must bring their admit card, passport-size photograph, and one photo ID (Aadhaar card/PAN card/Voter ID card/Passport/Driving Licence). Entry to the examination hall will not be granted without these documents. Candidates who have exams in two subjects on the same day should carry two photographs.

Arrive on Time Entry will be allowed up to half an hour before the commencement of the examination. Students are advised to arrive on time to avoid any difficulties with checking, etc. Items to Bring In addition to the admit card, candidates should bring their original Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, or other photo ID proof. A passport-size photograph should be affixed to the admit card. Candidates may bring a transparent water bottle.