scriptCUET UG Exam Begins: Separate Dress Codes for Men and Women | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

CUET UG Exam Begins: Separate Dress Codes for Men and Women

CUET UG Dress Code: The CUET UG examination is scheduled to commence on 13 May. Exam guidelines and other information can be found here.

BharatMay 13, 2025 / 10:34 am

Patrika Desk

CUET UG Dress Code
CUET UG Dress Code: The CUET UG examination is commencing today, 13 May. Passing this exam is mandatory for admission to undergraduate courses in over 300 universities across the country. The CUET UG score will be used for admission to several major universities, including DU, JNU, BHU, Jamia, AMU, and Allahabad University. This year’s CUET UG exam will be conducted in CBT mode.

Optional Questions Removed

The optional question system has been eliminated from the CUET UG exam this year. All questions will be compulsory for candidates. Previously, 10 out of 60 questions were optional, but this has now been removed. The exam duration will be 60 minutes. Each test paper will contain 50 questions. Five marks will be awarded for each correct answer, and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Dress Code for Students Appearing for the Exam

Dress Code for Men

Boys should wear a half-sleeved shirt or T-shirt. They should wear simple trousers. Pockets are allowed in trousers, but avoid clothes with multiple chains or large buttons. Jeans with metallic buttons should be avoided. Clothes should be light-coloured. Boys should not wear shoes.
Dress Code for Women

Women should also wear a half-sleeved shirt or T-shirt. Jeans should be avoided, and shoes should not be worn. Women should wear low-heeled sandals. Candidates wearing traditional attire must report to the examination centre at least one hour before the reporting time for security checks. Jewellery should not be worn.

Entry Without Admit Card Will Not Be Allowed

Candidates must bring their admit card, passport-size photograph, and one photo ID (Aadhaar card/PAN card/Voter ID card/Passport/Driving Licence). Entry to the examination hall will not be granted without these documents. Candidates who have exams in two subjects on the same day should carry two photographs.

Arrive on Time

Entry will be allowed up to half an hour before the commencement of the examination. Students are advised to arrive on time to avoid any difficulties with checking, etc.

Items to Bring

In addition to the admit card, candidates should bring their original Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, or other photo ID proof. A passport-size photograph should be affixed to the admit card. Candidates may bring a transparent water bottle.

Restricted Items

Electronic items such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, microphones, calculators, electronic gadgets, geometry or pencil boxes, watches, etc., are not allowed. Food items are also not permitted inside the examination centre.

News / Education News / CUET UG Exam Begins: Separate Dress Codes for Men and Women

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

National News

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

in 4 hours

Life returns to Rajasthan border towns as schools reopen today, except in Sri Ganganagar

Jaipur

Life returns to Rajasthan border towns as schools reopen today, except in Sri Ganganagar

in 3 hours

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

Pakistan

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

14 hours ago

From Scooter to Billionaire: Virat Kohli's Journey

Sports

From Scooter to Billionaire: Virat Kohli's Journey

in 3 hours

Latest Education News

Territorial Army Recruitment: Know Salary and Other Things

Education News

Territorial Army Recruitment: Know Salary and Other Things

14 hours ago

Last Day to Apply for UGC NET 2025 Exam

Education News

Last Day to Apply for UGC NET 2025 Exam

19 hours ago

RRB ALP Recruitment for 9970 Posts

Education News

RRB ALP Recruitment for 9970 Posts

2 days ago

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: 1.7 Million Applications for 19,838 Posts

Education News

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: 1.7 Million Applications for 19,838 Posts

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.