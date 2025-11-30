Cyclone Ditwah: 'Ditwah' Storm Brews in Bay of Bengal, Know Its Meaning and Who Names It?

Whenever a cyclone occurs, the next name is taken from the list of names suggested by the country, according to the alphabetical order of the naming countries. For example, if it was the UAE's turn last time, it will be Bangladesh's turn next. Then India, Iran, and so on, and this time it was Yemen's turn, and the storm was named 'Ditwah'. This system was started in 2000 with the aim of alerting people and facilitating rescue operations, so that there is no confusion when multiple storms occur simultaneously.