Cyclone Ditwah: 'Ditwah' Storm Brews in Bay of Bengal, Know Its Meaning and Who Names It?

Cyclone Ditwah (Image: Gemini)
Cyclone Ditwah: All eyes are currently on Cyclone 'Ditwah' forming in the Bay of Bengal. An alert has been issued in coastal areas due to this cyclone moving towards the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Do you know who decides the names of these cyclones?
The name Ditwah was suggested by Yemen. This name means lagoon. In fact, this name is taken from the beautiful place 'Datwah Lagoon' on Yemen's famous Socotra Island, which is famous worldwide for its natural beauty and serene atmosphere. This cyclone has been named 'Ditwah' after this place.
Ditwah Cyclone is a tropical cyclone that recently formed in the Bay of Bengal. The name Ditwah was given by the country of Yemen. This name is part of the list created for naming cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in New Delhi decides the names of cyclones forming in the North Indian Ocean (which includes the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal). Among the 13 countries included in the panel that names cyclones in the North Indian Ocean, this time the name 'Ditwah' was given by Yemen.
A total of 13 member countries are involved in this process of naming cyclones. All these 13 countries suggest 13 names each, creating a list of a total of 169 names. These countries include Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Yemen.
Whenever a cyclone occurs, the next name is taken from the list of names suggested by the country, according to the alphabetical order of the naming countries. For example, if it was the UAE's turn last time, it will be Bangladesh's turn next. Then India, Iran, and so on, and this time it was Yemen's turn, and the storm was named 'Ditwah'. This system was started in 2000 with the aim of alerting people and facilitating rescue operations, so that there is no confusion when multiple storms occur simultaneously.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending