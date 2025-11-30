Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Imran Khan

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Cyclone Ditwah: 'Ditwah' Storm Brews in Bay of Bengal, Know Its Meaning and Who Names It?

Who named the cyclone formed in the Bay of Bengal 'Ditwah'? Know its connection with Yemen and how storms are named.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 30, 2025

Cyclone Ditwah

Cyclone Ditwah (Image: Gemini)

Cyclone Ditwah: All eyes are currently on Cyclone 'Ditwah' forming in the Bay of Bengal. An alert has been issued in coastal areas due to this cyclone moving towards the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Do you know who decides the names of these cyclones?

What is the meaning of Ditwah?

The name Ditwah was suggested by Yemen. This name means lagoon. In fact, this name is taken from the beautiful place 'Datwah Lagoon' on Yemen's famous Socotra Island, which is famous worldwide for its natural beauty and serene atmosphere. This cyclone has been named 'Ditwah' after this place.

What is Cyclone Ditwah?

Ditwah Cyclone is a tropical cyclone that recently formed in the Bay of Bengal. The name Ditwah was given by the country of Yemen. This name is part of the list created for naming cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in New Delhi decides the names of cyclones forming in the North Indian Ocean (which includes the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal). Among the 13 countries included in the panel that names cyclones in the North Indian Ocean, this time the name 'Ditwah' was given by Yemen.

Which and how many countries are involved?

A total of 13 member countries are involved in this process of naming cyclones. All these 13 countries suggest 13 names each, creating a list of a total of 169 names. These countries include Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Yemen.

How is the name selected?

Whenever a cyclone occurs, the next name is taken from the list of names suggested by the country, according to the alphabetical order of the naming countries. For example, if it was the UAE's turn last time, it will be Bangladesh's turn next. Then India, Iran, and so on, and this time it was Yemen's turn, and the storm was named 'Ditwah'. This system was started in 2000 with the aim of alerting people and facilitating rescue operations, so that there is no confusion when multiple storms occur simultaneously.

What are the rules for naming?

  • Under international guidelines, there are strict rules for the suggested names.
  • Names should be short and easy to pronounce.
  • Names should not offend the culture, politics, or religious sentiments of any country.
  • A name once used is not reused.
  • Names can be a maximum of 8 letters long.
  • 13 member countries are involved in naming cyclones. These 13 countries suggest 13 names each.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

30 Nov 2025 12:36 pm

English News / Education News / Cyclone Ditwah: 'Ditwah' Storm Brews in Bay of Bengal, Know Its Meaning and Who Names It?

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Rote Learning Won't Work Anymore, Pattern Changed – Know How to Score Well

UP Board Exam Date 2026
Education News

Government Jobs: After Health Department, Cooperative Department Announces Huge Vacancies

MP Government Job Alert
Education News

Rajasthan: Degrees will be available even after 10 years, this university has given a chance for online application

Udaipur Mohanlal Sukhadia University
Udaipur

SSC Announces Recruitment Drive for 7,948 Posts, a Big Opportunity for 10th Pass Candidates

SSC Vacancy 2025
Education News

NEET Scam: Mastermind of 100 Crore Admission Racket, Who Travelled to 110 Countries, Arrested

Global jet-set scam kingpin ran ₹100-crore NEET racket with shocking luxury (फोटो सोर्स : Police Whatsapp News Group )
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.