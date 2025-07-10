10 July 2025,

DCE Rajasthan Merit List 2025 Released: Check Your Admission Status

The Rajasthan Directorate of College Education (DCE) has released the first merit list for undergraduate (UG) semester-1 admissions to government colleges in Rajasthan for 2025. Candidates can check their merit status by logging in at dceapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 10, 2025

DCE Rajasthan Merit List 2025
DCE Rajasthan Merit List 2025 (Image: Gemini)

DCE Rajasthan Merit List 2025: Big news for students aspiring to gain admission in undergraduate (UG) programmes at Rajasthan's government colleges. The Department of College Education, Rajasthan (DCE Rajasthan) has released the first merit list for undergraduate Part-1 (Semester-1). Candidates who have been selected will now need to complete the next stage of the process.

How to Check Your Merit Status?

Candidates need to visit the official website of DCE Rajasthan to check their merit status. To log in, you will need to enter your application number and date of birth. Only then will you be able to see if your name is on the selection list or the waiting list.

It is important to note that the merit list is not publicly displayed. Each student must log in to view their individual status.

Further Process for Selected Students?

If you have been selected, you must go to your allocated college and complete document verification and fee payment within the stipulated timeframe. Only after completing both these tasks will your admission be considered confirmed.

If you do not complete this process within the stipulated time, the seat may be offered to another eligible candidate. Therefore, pay special attention to the deadlines.

What to Do if Your Name is Not on the Merit List?

Students whose names are on the waiting list will have to wait for the next merit list. As soon as the next list is released, they can check their status again by logging in to the website.

This is a crucial step for admission to government colleges in Rajasthan. If you have applied, immediately visit dceapp.rajasthan.gov.in to check your status and complete the further process in time.

Published on:

10 Jul 2025 05:43 pm

Published on:

10 Jul 2025 05:43 pm
