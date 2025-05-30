DDA Recruitment 2025: 1383 Vacancies Announced

Post Details These DDA recruitments are for various Group A, B, and C positions. The details of the number of vacancies for each post are shown in the table below. S.No. Post Name Vacancies 1 Deputy Director (Architect) 04 2 Deputy Director (PR) 01 3 Deputy Director (Planning) 04 4 Assistant Director (Planning) 19 5 Assistant Director (Arch.) 08 6 Assistant Director 01 7 Assistant Director (System) 03 8 AEE (Civil) 10 9 AEE (Electrical) 03 10 Assistant Director (Ministerial) 15 11 Legal Assistant 07 12 Planning Assistant 05 13 Architecture Assistant 09 14 Assistant Section Officer 02 15 Programmer 06 16 Junior Engineer (Civil) 104 17 Junior Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical) 67 18 SO (Horticulture) 20 19 Naib Tehsildar 01 20 Junior Translator (Official Language) 06 21 Surveyor 06 22 Stenographer Grade D 44 23 Patwari 05 24 Mali 282 25 Assistant Security Officer 06 26 MTS 745 Total 1383 DDA Recruitment 2025 Eligibility: Know the Necessary Qualifications The educational qualifications for the posts included in the recruitment have been fixed according to the post. The minimum qualification for some posts may be 10th pass or ITI certificate, while higher degrees such as diploma, graduation degree, masters or engineering are required for other posts. Detailed information is given in the official notification, which must be read before applying. Further updates are pending in the notification given below. These DDA recruitments are for various Group A, B, and C positions. The details of the number of vacancies for each post are shown in the table below.The educational qualifications for the posts included in the recruitment have been fixed according to the post. The minimum qualification for some posts may be 10th pass or ITI certificate, while higher degrees such as diploma, graduation degree, masters or engineering are required for other posts. Detailed information is given in the official notification, which must be read before applying. Further updates are pending in the notification given below.

DDA Recruitment 2025 Age Limit The age of the candidates applying for these posts should be between a minimum of 19 and a maximum of 35 years. Age relaxation will be applicable as per government rules.

DDA Recruitment 2025 Notification Pdf: Selection Process and Salary Regarding the selection process for these posts, the recruitment process will include a Computer Based Test (CBT), skill test, document verification, and interview. Candidates successful in all stages will be finally selected. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary under pay levels 1 to 11 according to their post. Based on previous information, the salary can be understood from the table below.