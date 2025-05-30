scriptDDA Recruitment 2025: 1383 Vacancies Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

DDA Recruitment 2025: 1383 Vacancies Announced

DDA Vacancy: The educational qualifications for the posts included in the recruitment have been fixed according to the post.

BharatMay 30, 2025 / 11:36 am

Patrika Desk

DDA Recruitment 2025

Employees (Representative Image-Freepik)

DDA Recruitment 2025 Notification Pdf: A golden opportunity has arisen for young people preparing for government jobs in Delhi. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced recruitment for several posts, including Junior Engineer, Assistant Section Officer, Stenographer Grade-D, and MTS. The recruitment notification has also been released. The application process for a total of 1383 vacancies will soon begin on the DDA’s official website, dda.gov.in. Applications for all posts will be accepted thereafter.

Post Details

These DDA recruitments are for various Group A, B, and C positions. The details of the number of vacancies for each post are shown in the table below.

S.No.Post NameVacancies
1Deputy Director (Architect)04
2Deputy Director (PR)01
3Deputy Director (Planning)04
4Assistant Director (Planning)19
5Assistant Director (Arch.)08
6Assistant Director01
7Assistant Director (System)03
8AEE (Civil)10
9AEE (Electrical)03
10Assistant Director (Ministerial)15
11Legal Assistant07
12Planning Assistant05
13Architecture Assistant09
14Assistant Section Officer02
15Programmer06
16Junior Engineer (Civil)104
17Junior Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical)67
18SO (Horticulture)20
19Naib Tehsildar01
20Junior Translator (Official Language)06
21Surveyor06
22Stenographer Grade D44
23Patwari05
24Mali282
25Assistant Security Officer06
26MTS745
 Total1383

DDA Recruitment 2025 Eligibility: Know the Necessary Qualifications

The educational qualifications for the posts included in the recruitment have been fixed according to the post. The minimum qualification for some posts may be 10th pass or ITI certificate, while higher degrees such as diploma, graduation degree, masters or engineering are required for other posts. Detailed information is given in the official notification, which must be read before applying. Further updates are pending in the notification given below.

DDA Recruitment 2025 Age Limit

The age of the candidates applying for these posts should be between a minimum of 19 and a maximum of 35 years. Age relaxation will be applicable as per government rules.

DDA Recruitment 2025 Notification Pdf: Selection Process and Salary

Regarding the selection process for these posts, the recruitment process will include a Computer Based Test (CBT), skill test, document verification, and interview. Candidates successful in all stages will be finally selected. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary under pay levels 1 to 11 according to their post. Based on previous information, the salary can be understood from the table below.
S.No.Post NamePay LevelPay BandGrade Pay
1Deputy DirectorLevel 11₹67,700 – ₹2,08,700₹6600
2Assistant DirectorLevel 10₹56,100 – ₹1,77,500₹5400
3AEE (Civil)Level 10₹56,100 – ₹1,77,500₹5400
4Legal AssistantLevel 7₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400₹4600
5Planning AssistantLevel 7₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400₹4600
6Architecture AssistantLevel 7₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400₹4600
7Assistant Section Officer (ASO)Level 7₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400₹4600
8ProgrammerLevel 6₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400₹4200
9Junior Engineer JE (Civil)Level 6₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400₹4200
10SO (Horticulture)Level 7₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400₹4600
11Naib TehsildarLevel 6₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400₹4200
12Junior Translator (Official Language)Level 6₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400₹4200
13SurveyorLevel 5₹29,200 – ₹92,300₹2800
14Stenographer Grade DLevel 4₹25,500 – ₹81,100₹2400
15PatwariLevel 3₹21,700 – ₹69,100₹2000
16MaliLevel 1₹18,000 – ₹56,900₹1800
17Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)Level 1₹18,000 – ₹56,900₹1800

News / Education News / DDA Recruitment 2025: 1383 Vacancies Announced

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaipur Courts Receive Bomb Threats, Triggering Security Scare

Jaipur

Jaipur Courts Receive Bomb Threats, Triggering Security Scare

in 5 hours

Harsh Patel Sentenced to 10 Years in US for Human Trafficking

World

Harsh Patel Sentenced to 10 Years in US for Human Trafficking

in 1 hour

Unnao Road Crash Kills Three of Same Family

Unnao

Unnao Road Crash Kills Three of Same Family

in 2 hours

Rahul Gandhi’s 7-hour Madhya Pradesh visit on 3 June

Bhopal

Rahul Gandhi’s 7-hour Madhya Pradesh visit on 3 June

in 2 hours

Latest Education News

Bihar CET BEd 2024: College List to be Released Soon

Education News

Bihar CET BEd 2024: College List to be Released Soon

in 4 hours

DDA Recruitment 2025: 1383 Vacancies Announced

Education News

DDA Recruitment 2025: 1383 Vacancies Announced

in 4 hours

HCL Recruitment: 209 Vacancies, Apply Soon!

Education News

HCL Recruitment: 209 Vacancies, Apply Soon!

16 hours ago

MP RTE Lottery Result Announced: Check Admission Status Online

Education News

MP RTE Lottery Result Announced: Check Admission Status Online

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.