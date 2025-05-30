DDA Recruitment 2025: 1383 Vacancies Announced

DDA Recruitment 2025 Notification Pdf: A golden opportunity has arisen for young people preparing for government jobs in Delhi. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced recruitment for several posts, including Junior Engineer, Assistant Section Officer, Stenographer Grade-D, and MTS. The recruitment notification has also been released. The application process for a total of 1383 vacancies will soon begin on the DDA’s official website, dda.gov.in. Applications for all posts will be accepted thereafter.
Post Details
These DDA recruitments are for various Group A, B, and C positions. The details of the number of vacancies for each post are shown in the table below.
S.No.
Post Name
Vacancies
1
Deputy Director (Architect)
04
2
Deputy Director (PR)
01
3
Deputy Director (Planning)
04
4
Assistant Director (Planning)
19
5
Assistant Director (Arch.)
08
6
Assistant Director
01
7
Assistant Director (System)
03
8
AEE (Civil)
10
9
AEE (Electrical)
03
10
Assistant Director (Ministerial)
15
11
Legal Assistant
07
12
Planning Assistant
05
13
Architecture Assistant
09
14
Assistant Section Officer
02
15
Programmer
06
16
Junior Engineer (Civil)
104
17
Junior Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical)
67
18
SO (Horticulture)
20
19
Naib Tehsildar
01
20
Junior Translator (Official Language)
06
21
Surveyor
06
22
Stenographer Grade D
44
23
Patwari
05
24
Mali
282
25
Assistant Security Officer
06
26
MTS
745
Total
1383
DDA Recruitment 2025 Eligibility: Know the Necessary Qualifications
The educational qualifications for the posts included in the recruitment have been fixed according to the post. The minimum qualification for some posts may be 10th pass or ITI certificate, while higher degrees such as diploma, graduation degree, masters or engineering are required for other posts. Detailed information is given in the official notification, which must be read before applying. Further updates are pending in the notification given below.
DDA Recruitment 2025 Age Limit
The age of the candidates applying for these posts should be between a minimum of 19 and a maximum of 35 years. Age relaxation will be applicable as per government rules.
DDA Recruitment 2025 Notification Pdf: Selection Process and Salary
Regarding the selection process for these posts, the recruitment process will include a Computer Based Test (CBT), skill test, document verification, and interview. Candidates successful in all stages will be finally selected. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary under pay levels 1 to 11 according to their post. Based on previous information, the salary can be understood from the table below.