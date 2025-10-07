Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

DDA Recruitment 2025: Over 1700 Vacancies Announced for Diploma and B.Tech Holders

Through this recruitment, applications have been invited for various posts such as Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Executive Engineer, Legal Assistant, Stenographer, Patwari, etc.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 07, 2025

DDA Recruitment 2025

DDA Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)

DDA Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced recruitment for various posts. A total of 1732 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. The authority has released the official notification for the same. The application process for this recruitment began on October 6, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of DDA, dda.gov.in, until November 5, 2025.

Posts to be Filled

Applications have been invited for various posts such as Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Executive Engineer, Legal Assistant, Stenographer, Patwari, and others through this recruitment. Candidates will be selected through a Computer Based Test (CBT). The eligibility criteria and selection process for each post have been determined separately, details of which can be found by candidates in the official notification.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

The age limit for candidates applying for this recruitment has been set between 21 to 30 years as per the posts. The educational qualification also varies according to the posts, although the minimum qualification for most posts is graduation.

Application Fee

Regarding the application fee, candidates from General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2500, while SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, and women candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1500. This fee will be non-refundable.

How to Apply

  • To apply, candidates first need to register themselves by visiting the website dda.gov.in.
  • After that, by clicking on the Delhi DDA Online Application Form 2025 link, fill in all the required information and upload the necessary documents.
  • After paying the application fee, finally apply and keep a printout for future reference.

