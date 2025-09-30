Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

DDA Vacancy 2025: Great Opportunity for 10th-12th Pass Youth, Over 1000 Posts Announced in DDA

The maximum number of posts in this recruitment have been released for 10th pass youth. The prominent posts include 282 posts for Mali and 745 posts for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

DDA Vacancy 2025

DDA Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity for 10th and 12th pass youth to get a job has emerged. There is a good chance to work in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced recruitment. Through this recruitment drive, appointments will be made for a total of 1732 posts. The special thing is that more than 1000 of these posts are reserved for 10th and 12th pass candidates. The application process will start from October 6, 2025, and will continue till November 5, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website dda.gov.in.

DDA Vacancy 2025: Opportunities for 10th Pass Candidates

The maximum number of posts in this recruitment have been released for 10th pass youth. The prominent posts include 282 posts for Mali and 745 posts for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). This means there are approximately 1027 posts for 10th pass candidates in total.

Posts for 12th Pass Candidates

12th pass candidates will also get several opportunities in this recruitment. These include 199 posts for Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) (typing speed of 35 words per minute in English and 30 words per minute in Hindi is mandatory), 44 posts for Stenographer Grade 'D' (shorthand and typing skills required), and 79 posts for Patwari. Selection for these posts will be through a Computer Based Test (CBT) and skill test.

Age Limit and Application Fee

The application fee has been set at ₹2500 (non-refundable) for candidates of General, OBC, and EWS categories, and ₹1500 (refundable only upon appearing for the exam) for SC/ST, PwBD, women, and ex-servicemen.

Age Limit
Mali and Surveyor: 18 to 25 years
Junior Engineer, JSA, MTS: 18 to 27 years
Stenographer Grade D: 18 to 30 years
Patwari: 21 to 27 years

DDA Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

To apply, candidates should first visit the official website dda.gov.in.
Click on "Direct Recruitment 2025" in the "Jobs & Internship" section.
Register and verify OTP.
Fill the application form and upload the required documents (photo and signature).
Submit the application by paying the online fee.

DDA Mali Vacancy: Selection Process and Examination

The recruitment examination will be conducted between December 2025 and January 2026. For selection, a CBT exam will be conducted first. For some posts, a second phase of examination may also be held. Finally, candidates will be selected based on the merit list.

