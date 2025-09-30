DDA Vacancy 2025: Great Opportunity for 10th-12th Pass Youth, Over 1000 Posts Announced in DDA

DDA Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity for 10th and 12th pass youth to get a job has emerged. There is a good chance to work in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced recruitment. Through this recruitment drive, appointments will be made for a total of 1732 posts. The special thing is that more than 1000 of these posts are reserved for 10th and 12th pass candidates. The application process will start from October 6, 2025, and will continue till November 5, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website dda.gov.in.