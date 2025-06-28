DDU Gorakhpur Exam Rescheduled; Several Course Results Released

DDU Gorakhpur: Two significant updates have emerged from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University (DDU). Firstly, the examinations scheduled for 26 June have been postponed. Secondly, the university has released the results of several semester examinations online, including those for MA and B.Tech courses. A notice issued by the university administration states that all examinations planned for 26 June are being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. These examinations will now be held on 6 July (Sunday) at the same time and at pre-determined examination centres. All other examinations will continue as per the previously announced schedule.
DDU has released the semester results for several courses on its official website, ddugu.ac.in. The courses whose results have been declared include:
MA Hindi (Fourth Semester)
MA Philosophy (Second Semester)
MA Physical Education (Second Semester)
MA Psychology (Second and Fourth Semester)
MA Sanskrit (Fourth Semester)
MA/MSc Defence and Strategic Studies (Fourth Semester)
MA/MSc Statistics (Fourth Semester)
MSc Environmental Science (Fourth Semester)
MSc Home Science–Food and Nutrition (Second Semester)
B.Tech (IT, CS, ECE, ME – Eighth Semester)
Meanwhile, the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2025 session has commenced at DDU. Interested students can apply through the university website. DDU offers B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Pharma, along with various master's degrees and PhD courses. Admission to these courses is through university-level entrance examinations or national-level competitive examinations.