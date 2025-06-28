DDU Gorakhpur Exam Rescheduled; Several Course Results Released

DDU Gorakhpur: Two significant updates have emerged from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University (DDU). Firstly, the examinations scheduled for 26 June have been postponed. Secondly, the university has released the results of several semester examinations online, including those for MA and B.Tech courses. A notice issued by the university administration states that all examinations planned for 26 June are being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. These examinations will now be held on 6 July (Sunday) at the same time and at pre-determined examination centres. All other examinations will continue as per the previously announced schedule.