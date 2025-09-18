Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Dehradun Schools Closed Due to Heavy Rain Warning

Dehradun School Closure: Due to the anticipated heavy rainfall, the district administration has ordered the closure of all government and private schools (classes 1-12) and Anganwadi centres in Dehradun on 18 September 2025.

Dehradun

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

Dehradun School Closed

Dehradun School Closure: Heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand over the past few days has caused significant disruption. Dehradun, the state capital, and several other districts have experienced intermittent periods of intense rainfall. The meteorological department issued a red alert for Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri, and Pauri districts for 18 September 2025 (Thursday).

In response to this warning, District Magistrate Savin Bansal ordered the closure of all schools (classes 1-12) and Anganwadi centres in the Dehradun district. This order applies to students, teachers, and all school staff.

Reason for the Decision

The meteorological centre has forecast heavy rainfall in Dehradun. Torrential rain over the past two days has worsened conditions in many areas. Rivers are overflowing, bridges have been damaged, and many homes are flooded.

The situation has become more critical following a cloudburst in the popular tourist destination of Sahastradhara near Dehradun. As a precaution, the administration has decided to close schools to ensure the safety of children and teachers.

Widespread Disruption Due to Rainfall

The incessant rain has severely disrupted life in many parts of Uttarakhand. People are facing difficulties in commuting, and communication routes in rural areas have been affected. The administration has appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel and remain in safe locations.

