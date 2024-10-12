scriptDelhi Metro Vacancy 2024: Delhi Metro without Written Exam, Salary of 96,000 | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Delhi Metro Vacancy 2024: Delhi Metro without Written Exam, Salary of 96,000

Delhi Metro Vacancy 2024: Applications for this recruitment will be made in offline mode. Candidates will have to download the application form from the official website of DMRC and send it to the given address.

New DelhiOct 12, 2024 / 04:40 pm

Patrika Desk

Delhi Metro Vacancy 2024
A great opportunity has been brought by Delhi Metro for the candidates who want to work in Delhi Metro. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released a vacancy for the post of Manager and Assistant Manager. Candidates who want to apply for this post can visit the official website of DMRC delhimetrorail.com to know the application process. Since the application will be made offline, the application form will have to be downloaded. The form will have to be sent to the given address after filling it properly. The last date for applying for this recruitment is 1 November.

Qualifications are Required

Candidates who want to apply for this recruitment should have a degree in B.E (Electrical/Mechanical) or equivalent from a recognized university or institution. Along with this, the minimum age limit for applying candidates is 55 years and the maximum age limit is 62 years.

Delhi Metro Vacancy 2024

Applications for this recruitment will be made in offline mode. Candidates will have to download the application form from the official website of DMRC and send it to the given address after filling it properly. The email address is career@dmrc.org. Apart from this, the application can also be sent through speed post to the Executive Director (HR), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Metro Bhawan, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi.
Through this recruitment, two posts are being filled. These include Manager (Inspection) and Assistant Manager (Inspection). Talking about the salary, the Manager post will get a salary of Rs 96,600 per month and the Assistant Manager post will get a salary of Rs 75,100 per month. Other information related to this vacancy can be obtained from this notification. Delhi Metro Vacancy 2024

