Delhi Metro Vacancy 2024: Delhi Metro without Written Exam, Salary of 96,000

Qualifications are Required Candidates who want to apply for this recruitment should have a degree in B.E (Electrical/Mechanical) or equivalent from a recognized university or institution. Along with this, the minimum age limit for applying candidates is 55 years and the maximum age limit is 62 years.

Delhi Metro Vacancy 2024 Applications for this recruitment will be made in offline mode. Candidates will have to download the application form from the official website of DMRC and send it to the given address after filling it properly. The email address is career@dmrc.org. Apart from this, the application can also be sent through speed post to the Executive Director (HR), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Metro Bhawan, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi.