Education News

Delhi Nursery Admission Merit List Out Today

Delhi School Admissions: The Delhi Directorate of Education will release the merit list for nursery school admissions in Delhi today, January 17, 2025.

Jan 17, 2025

Patrika Desk

Delhi School Admission
Delhi School Admission: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) will release the merit list for nursery school admissions in Delhi today, 17 January 2025. Parents seeking admission for the 2025-26 academic session can view the merit list on the official website, edudel.nic.in.
The DoE had earlier issued guidelines for admissions of children under six years of age in private unaided recognised schools. All prospective parents are advised to review these guidelines.

Nursery Admission Important Dates

EventDate
First Merit List17 January 2025
Query Window18-27 January 2025
Second Merit List3 February 2025
Query Window5-11 February 2025
Further Admission List (if any)26 February 2025
Final Admission Date14 March 2025

Separate Merit List for Economically Disadvantaged Children (Delhi School Admission Merit List)

Private schools have allocated 25% of nursery admission seats for children from economically weaker sections. A separate merit list will be released for this category. School principals and headmasters have the authority to grant a relaxation of up to 30 days. Parents seeking age relaxation can submit applications manually to the school principals or headmasters.

