Delhi Nursery Admission Merit List Out Today

Nursery Admission Important Dates

Event Date First Merit List 17 January 2025 Query Window 18-27 January 2025 Second Merit List 3 February 2025 Query Window 5-11 February 2025 Further Admission List (if any) 26 February 2025 Final Admission Date 14 March 2025

Separate Merit List for Economically Disadvantaged Children (Delhi School Admission Merit List)

The DoE had earlier issued guidelines for admissions of children under six years of age in private unaided recognised schools. All prospective parents are advised to review these guidelines.Private schools have allocated 25% of nursery admission seats for children from economically weaker sections. A separate merit list will be released for this category. School principals and headmasters have the authority to grant a relaxation of up to 30 days. Parents seeking age relaxation can submit applications manually to the school principals or headmasters.