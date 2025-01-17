Delhi Nursery Admission Merit List Out Today

Delhi School Admission: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) will release the merit list for nursery school admissions in Delhi today, 17 January 2025. Parents seeking admission for the 2025-26 academic session can view the merit list on the official website, edudel.nic.in.
The DoE had earlier issued guidelines for admissions of children under six years of age in private unaided recognised schools. All prospective parents are advised to review these guidelines.
Nursery Admission Important Dates
Event
Date
First Merit List
17 January 2025
Query Window
18-27 January 2025
Second Merit List
3 February 2025
Query Window
5-11 February 2025
Further Admission List (if any)
26 February 2025
Final Admission Date
14 March 2025
Separate Merit List for Economically Disadvantaged Children (Delhi School Admission Merit List)
Private schools have allocated 25% of nursery admission seats for children from economically weaker sections. A separate merit list will be released for this category. School principals and headmasters have the authority to grant a relaxation of up to 30 days. Parents seeking age relaxation can submit applications manually to the school principals or headmasters.