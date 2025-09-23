Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 7565 Posts Released

Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025: A golden opportunity has arisen for young people seeking jobs in the Delhi Police. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025. A total of 7565 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive for both male and female candidates.
The online application process will run from 22 September 2025 to 21 October 2025. Candidates can submit their applications until 11 PM. The last date for fee payment is 22 October, while the application correction window will be open from 29 to 31 October. The Computer Based Examination (CBE) will be conducted in December 2025 or January 2026.
There are a total of 7565 vacancies in this recruitment. These include separate categories for both male and female candidates. The number of male constable positions is the highest, while 2496 posts are reserved for female candidates.
Selected candidates will receive a salary according to Pay Level-3 (₹21,700 to ₹69,100). These posts fall under the Group ‘C’ category.
|Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025
|Details
|Recruitment Name
|Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025
|Total Posts
|7565
|Qualification
|12th Pass (11th in special cases)
|Age Limit
|18 years (relaxation for reserved categories)
|Online Application Dates
|22 September – 21 October 2025
|Last Date for Fee Payment
|22 October 2025
|Correction Window
|29 – 31 October 2025
|Examination (CBE)
|December 2025/January 2026
|Pay Scale
|₹21,700 – ₹69,100 (Pay Level-3)
|Selection Process
|CBE + PE&MT + Document Verification + Medical
|Official Website
|ssc.gov.in