Education News

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 7565 Posts Released

The notification for Delhi Police Constable recruitment 2025 has been released. Candidates can now apply online. Learn about the eligibility criteria, age limit, salary, and other details.

New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

Home Guard vs Police Constable Salary
Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 (Image: AI)

Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025: A golden opportunity has arisen for young people seeking jobs in the Delhi Police. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025. A total of 7565 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive for both male and female candidates.

Application Dates

The online application process will run from 22 September 2025 to 21 October 2025. Candidates can submit their applications until 11 PM. The last date for fee payment is 22 October, while the application correction window will be open from 29 to 31 October. The Computer Based Examination (CBE) will be conducted in December 2025 or January 2026.

Total Vacancies

There are a total of 7565 vacancies in this recruitment. These include separate categories for both male and female candidates. The number of male constable positions is the highest, while 2496 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

  • The candidate must be an Indian citizen.
  • The minimum educational qualification is a 12th-grade pass.
  • For children of Delhi Police employees or those in special categories, a 11th-grade pass is also acceptable.
  • The age limit is 18 to 25 years (relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per government rules).
  • Male candidates must possess a valid LMV (motorcycle/car) driving licence.

Salary

Selected candidates will receive a salary according to Pay Level-3 (₹21,700 to ₹69,100). These posts fall under the Group ‘C’ category.

Selection Process

  • Computer Based Examination (CBE): To be conducted by SSC in Hindi and English.
  • Physical Efficiency Test & Measurement Test (PE&MT): To be conducted by Delhi Police (qualifying in nature only).
  • Document Verification: Will take place during PE&MT.
  • Medical Test: Will be conducted in Delhi government hospitals.
  • Final Merit: Will be based solely on the marks obtained in the written examination (CBE).

How to Apply?

  • Candidates must first complete One-Time Registration (OTR) on ssc.gov.in.
  • After this, the application can be filled through the online application portal or the ‘my SSC’ mobile app.
  • Application Fee: ₹100 (exemption for women, SC, ST, and ex-servicemen).
  • Payment can be made through BHIM UPI, net banking, debit/credit cards.

Important Points

  • Applications will only be accepted online.
  • Applications with incorrect or incomplete information will be rejected.
  • These positions are not available for PwBD (persons with disabilities).
  • Candidates are advised not to wait until the last date and apply in time.






















































Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025Details
Recruitment NameDelhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025
Total Posts7565
Qualification12th Pass (11th in special cases)
Age Limit18 years (relaxation for reserved categories)
Online Application Dates22 September – 21 October 2025
Last Date for Fee Payment22 October 2025
Correction Window29 – 31 October 2025
Examination (CBE)December 2025/January 2026
Pay Scale₹21,700 – ₹69,100 (Pay Level-3)
Selection ProcessCBE + PE&MT + Document Verification + Medical
Official Websitessc.gov.in

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

23 Sept 2025 11:46 am

English News / Education News / Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 7565 Posts Released
