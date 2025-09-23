Delhi Police Constable Recruitment: Height and Eligibility Criteria

Delhi Police Physical Details: A great opportunity has arisen for young people aspiring to work in the Delhi Police. Recruitment for the post of Constable (Executive) in the Delhi Police has been announced. A total of 7565 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The notification for this recruitment has also been released. 2496 posts have been reserved for women candidates.
The online application process will run from 22 September 2025 to 21 October 2025.
Different criteria have been set for men and women candidates for selection in the recruitment. The minimum height for male candidates is set at 170 centimetres, while their chest should measure 81 cm, expanding to 85 cm upon inflation. Scheduled Tribes, candidates from hilly regions, and sons of current, retired, or deceased Delhi Police employees will receive a relaxation of up to five centimetres in both height and chest measurements.
|Age Limit
|1600 Metre Run
|Long Jump
|High Jump
|Up to 30 years
|6 minutes
|14 feet
|3'9"
|30 to 40 years
|7 minutes
|13 feet
|3'6"
|Above 40 years
|8 minutes
|12 feet
|3'3"
On the other hand, the minimum height for female candidates has been set at 157 centimetres. However, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates will be given a relaxation of two centimetres. This relaxation will also be available to daughters of serving, retired, or deceased Delhi Police employees.
|Age Limit
|1600 Metre Run
|Long Jump
|High Jump
|Up to 30 years
|8 minutes
|10 feet
|3'0"
|30 to 40 years
|9 minutes
|9 feet
|2'9"
|Above 40 years
|10 minutes
|8 feet
|2'6"
Regarding the eligibility criteria for this recruitment, the candidate must be an Indian citizen. The minimum educational qualification is a 12th-grade pass. For children of Delhi Police employees or those belonging to special categories, an 11th-grade pass is also acceptable. The age limit is 18 to 25 years (relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per government rules). Male candidates must possess a valid LMV (motorcycle/car) driving licence.
The selection process will comprise a Computer Based Examination (CBE) conducted by SSC in Hindi and English, followed by a Physical Efficiency & Measurement Test (PE&MT) conducted by Delhi Police (qualifying in nature only). Document verification will take place during the PE&MT. Finally, a medical test will be conducted at government hospitals in Delhi. The final merit list will be based solely on the marks obtained in the written examination (CBE).