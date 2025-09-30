Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Delhi Police Vacancy 2025: Over 500 Vacancies in Delhi Police for 12th Pass Youth

Delhi Police has seen several recruitments recently. Before this, two more recruitments had already been released by Delhi Police. Now, another recruitment has been announced for youths who have passed the 12th grade.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

Delhi Police Vacancy 2025

Delhi Police Vacancy 2025: The Delhi Police has released a notification for another recruitment drive, presenting a significant opportunity for young individuals aspiring to secure government jobs. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the official notification for the Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Recruitment 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website. Eligible candidates can apply online on the Commission's website, ssc.gov.in, until 11 PM on October 20, 2025. The first phase of the recruitment examination is expected to be held in December 2025 or January 2026. The last date for submitting the application fee is October 21, while the window for making corrections to the application form will be open from October 27 to 29.

Delhi Police Head Constable Bharti: Recruitment for a Specific Number of Posts

A total of 509 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of these, 341 posts are reserved for male candidates and 168 posts for female candidates. In the male category, 168 posts are unreserved, 34 for EWS, 77 for OBC, 49 for SC, and 13 for ST. In the female category, 82 posts are unreserved, 17 for EWS, 38 for OBC, 24 for SC, and 07 for ST.

Delhi Police Vacancy 2025: Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Regarding educational qualifications, candidates must have passed the 12th grade from a recognised board. They must also possess a typing speed of 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi. The age limit is a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 25 years (age will be calculated as of July 1, 2025). Candidates should not be born before July 2, 2000, and after July 1, 2007. There will be a relaxation of 3 years for the OBC category and 5 years for the SC/ST category.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2025: Salary and Selection Process

Selected candidates for this post will receive a salary as per Pay Level-4, ranging from ₹25,500 to ₹81,100. The recruitment process involves several stages for candidates, including a Computer Based Written Examination (CBT), Physical Efficiency and Measurement Test (PET & PMT), a Computer Typing Test, and a Computer Formatting Test. The written examination will be computer-based and will have a duration of 90 minutes. It will consist of a total of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with each question carrying 1 mark. The final merit list will be prepared by combining scores from the CBT exam, typing test, and bonus marks obtained from activities like NCC. The exam syllabus includes: General Awareness: 20 questions (20 marks), Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic): 20 questions (20 marks), General Intelligence: 25 questions (25 marks), English Language: 25 questions (25 marks), and Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Internet, WWW, Browsers, etc.: 10 questions (10 marks).

