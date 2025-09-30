Delhi Police Vacancy 2025: Over 500 Vacancies in Delhi Police for 12th Pass Youth

Delhi Police Vacancy 2025: The Delhi Police has released a notification for another recruitment drive, presenting a significant opportunity for young individuals aspiring to secure government jobs. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the official notification for the Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Recruitment 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website. Eligible candidates can apply online on the Commission's website, ssc.gov.in, until 11 PM on October 20, 2025. The first phase of the recruitment examination is expected to be held in December 2025 or January 2026. The last date for submitting the application fee is October 21, while the window for making corrections to the application form will be open from October 27 to 29.