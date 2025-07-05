Delhi Prison Department Announces 1676 Jail Warder Vacancies

DSSSB: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a notification on 4 July 2025 for recruitment to 1676 vacant posts of Jail Warder in the Prisons Department. Only male candidates are eligible to apply for this recruitment drive. Eligible candidates can apply online from 8 July 2025 to 7 August 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the online application form by visiting the official website of DSSSB. It is essential to carefully read the eligibility criteria and guidelines before applying.