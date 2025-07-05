5 July 2025,

Saturday

Education News

Delhi Prison Department Announces 1676 Jail Warder Vacancies

Regarding educational qualifications, candidates must have passed Class 12th from a recognised board. Candidate selection will be done in two phases.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 05, 2025

DSSSB Jail Warder Vacancy
DSSSB Jail Warder Vacancy(AI Generated Image)

DSSSB: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a notification on 4 July 2025 for recruitment to 1676 vacant posts of Jail Warder in the Prisons Department. Only male candidates are eligible to apply for this recruitment drive. Eligible candidates can apply online from 8 July 2025 to 7 August 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the online application form by visiting the official website of DSSSB. It is essential to carefully read the eligibility criteria and guidelines before applying.

Distribution of 1676 Posts

General (UR): 680 posts
Other Backward Class (OBC): 452 posts
Scheduled Caste (SC): 252 posts
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 125 posts
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 167 posts

Educational Qualification, Selection Process, Salary

Regarding educational qualifications, candidates must have passed Class 12th (Intermediate) from a recognised board. Candidates will be selected through a two-stage process: a written examination and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 under Pay Level-3. In addition, DA, HRA, TA, medical allowance and other benefits will be provided as per government rules. However, these additional allowances will be granted after completion of the probation period.

How to Apply

To apply, first register. To register, first visit the DSSSB online application portal at dsssbonline.nic.in.

Then, click on the Jail Warder option and click on “Click for New Registration”.

Fill in the required information and submit.

Then, go back to the homepage and click on “Click to Sign In”.

Click on the Direct Recruitment of Jail Warder 2025 option.

Fill in all the required details in the form.

Finally, submit the form after making the application fee payment online.

Education News

Published on:

05 Jul 2025 01:09 pm

Delhi Prison Department Announces 1676 Jail Warder Vacancies
