Delhi School Admission Age: Children of this age will be admitted to the first class

Under the new policy, the entire foundational stage system has been redefined. Nursery, Lower KG, and Upper KG will now be known as Balvatika-1, Balvatika-2, and Balvatika-3, respectively. For admission to Nursery, the minimum age for a child has been set at three years and the maximum at four years. For admission to Lower KG, the child's age should be between four and five years, for Upper KG between five and six years, and for the first class, between six and seven years. However, school heads may grant a relaxation of up to one month in age under special circumstances.