Delhi School Admission Age: Children of this age will be admitted to the first class

Delhi School Admission: The Directorate of Education in Delhi has decided to standardise the age for admission to the first class across all government, aided, and private schools in the capital. From the academic session 2026-27, only those children who are six years or older by March 31 will be eligible for admission to the first class. This move aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Under the new policy, the entire foundational stage system has been redefined. Nursery, Lower KG, and Upper KG will now be known as Balvatika-1, Balvatika-2, and Balvatika-3, respectively. For admission to Nursery, the minimum age for a child has been set at three years and the maximum at four years. For admission to Lower KG, the child's age should be between four and five years, for Upper KG between five and six years, and for the first class, between six and seven years. However, school heads may grant a relaxation of up to one month in age under special circumstances.
|Class
|Minimum Age (in years)
|Maximum Age (in years)
|Balvatika-1 (Nursery)
|3
|4
|Balvatika-2 (Lower KG)
|4
|5
|Balvatika-3 (Upper KG)
|5
|6
|First Class
|6
|7
This new age structure will be implemented in a phased manner to ensure that it does not negatively impact students currently enrolled. The Directorate has clarified that if a child has previously passed a class from any school and possesses a school leaving certificate or marksheet, they will be exempted from the age limit for admission to the next class. This means the child will be able to take admission to the next class corresponding to their previous grade.
