Delhi University Commences CSAS Phase 2 Registrations for 2025 UG Admissions

Delhi University UG Admission 2025: Delhi University (DU) has commenced the Phase-2 process of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2025 for undergraduate course admissions on 8 July 2025. This process follows the announcement of the CUET-UG 2025 results. Students who completed their registration in Phase-1 can now choose their preferred courses and colleges.
Delhi University has clarified that the application deadline for both Phase-1 and Phase-2 of CSAS is 11:59 PM on 14 July 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied in Phase-1 can also avail this opportunity to apply.
Visit the website admission.uod.ac.in.
Login using CUET credentials.
Choose college and course preferences.
Save and submit your choices by 14 July.
Note that all saved preferences will be auto-locked after 14 July.
A one-time correction window is open from 6 July to 11:59 PM on 11 July 2025 for students who have already filled the Phase-1 form. Students can make necessary changes to their forms during this time. This opportunity is being given only once, so complete all revisions at once.
DU CSAS Admission Process: 3 Stages
Phase-1: Registration and details upload using CUET application number
Phase-2: Filling college and course preferences
Phase-3: Seat allotment, document upload, and admission confirmation through fee payment
DU has urged all applicants to choose their preferences carefully and complete all stages on time to ensure their admission.
For more information, visit the ugadmission.uod.ac.in portal.