9 July 2025,

Wednesday

Education News

Delhi University Commences CSAS Phase 2 Registrations for 2025 UG Admissions

Delhi University has commenced the CSAS Phase 2 process for its 2025 Undergraduate admissions. Students can submit their preferred course and college choices until 14 July 2025. Candidates who have not yet completed Phase 1 can also apply within this deadline.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 09, 2025

DU UG Admissions 2025, DU UG Admissions 2025 phase 2, DU UG Admissions 2025 registration, Delhi University UG Admissions 2025 phase 2, Delhi University registration, delhi university ug admission 2025 last date
Delhi University UG Admission 2025 (Image: Delhi University)

Delhi University UG Admission 2025: Delhi University (DU) has commenced the Phase-2 process of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2025 for undergraduate course admissions on 8 July 2025. This process follows the announcement of the CUET-UG 2025 results. Students who completed their registration in Phase-1 can now choose their preferred courses and colleges.

Phase-1 and Phase-2 Registration Deadlines

Delhi University has clarified that the application deadline for both Phase-1 and Phase-2 of CSAS is 11:59 PM on 14 July 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied in Phase-1 can also avail this opportunity to apply.

Delhi University UG Admission 2025: How to Apply?

Visit the website admission.uod.ac.in.

Login using CUET credentials.

Choose college and course preferences.

Save and submit your choices by 14 July.

Note that all saved preferences will be auto-locked after 14 July.

Another Chance for Corrections

A one-time correction window is open from 6 July to 11:59 PM on 11 July 2025 for students who have already filled the Phase-1 form. Students can make necessary changes to their forms during this time. This opportunity is being given only once, so complete all revisions at once.

DU CSAS Admission Process: 3 Stages

Phase-1: Registration and details upload using CUET application number

Phase-2: Filling college and course preferences

Phase-3: Seat allotment, document upload, and admission confirmation through fee payment

Delhi University's Advice

DU has urged all applicants to choose their preferences carefully and complete all stages on time to ensure their admission.

For more information, visit the ugadmission.uod.ac.in portal.

09 Jul 2025 05:26 pm

English News / Education News / Delhi University Commences CSAS Phase 2 Registrations for 2025 UG Admissions
