Delhi University Mop-Up Admissions 2025 Open: Last Chance for On-Spot Round Applications

Applications for the mop-up round of admissions at Delhi University have commenced. Students can apply for the on-the-spot round starting today, representing their last chance to secure admission at DU.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

DU Mop-Up Admissions 2025 (Image: Gemini AI)

DU On-the-Spot Admission 2025: Delhi University has announced a physical on-the-spot mop-up round for vacant undergraduate seats after Mop-Up Round 1. Admission will be granted based on Class 12 marks. You can now get admission to DU without a CUET score.

How and When To Apply

The registration window for the on-the-spot mop-up round will open at 5 PM on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, and close at 11:59 PM on Friday, 19 September 2025. Information on vacant seats in colleges and programmes can be checked at admission.uod.ac.in.

Admission Criteria

Previously registered candidates who did not receive admission in any programme at the time of the announcement can apply through their dashboard under the mop-up tab. Candidates who have not yet registered on the CSAS (UG) 2025 portal can participate by submitting a new application on the admission portal and paying a one-time non-refundable fee of ₹1,000. The university has clarified that students who have already been admitted to a programme in a college will not be eligible to apply.

Allotment and Admission Process

The allotment and admission under this round are expected to begin from Tuesday, 23 September 2025. Candidates will be called based on merit and seat availability. Selected candidates will receive an invitation via email with the date, time, and venue for reporting.

Published on:

17 Sept 2025 12:20 pm

