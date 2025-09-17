Delhi University Mop-Up Admissions 2025 Open: Last Chance for On-Spot Round Applications

DU On-the-Spot Admission 2025: Delhi University has announced a physical on-the-spot mop-up round for vacant undergraduate seats after Mop-Up Round 1. Admission will be granted based on Class 12 marks. You can now get admission to DU without a CUET score.
The registration window for the on-the-spot mop-up round will open at 5 PM on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, and close at 11:59 PM on Friday, 19 September 2025. Information on vacant seats in colleges and programmes can be checked at admission.uod.ac.in.
Previously registered candidates who did not receive admission in any programme at the time of the announcement can apply through their dashboard under the mop-up tab. Candidates who have not yet registered on the CSAS (UG) 2025 portal can participate by submitting a new application on the admission portal and paying a one-time non-refundable fee of ₹1,000. The university has clarified that students who have already been admitted to a programme in a college will not be eligible to apply.
The allotment and admission under this round are expected to begin from Tuesday, 23 September 2025. Candidates will be called based on merit and seat availability. Selected candidates will receive an invitation via email with the date, time, and venue for reporting.