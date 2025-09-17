Delhi University Mop-Up Admissions 2025 Open: Last Chance for On-Spot Round Applications

Previously registered candidates who did not receive admission in any programme at the time of the announcement can apply through their dashboard under the mop-up tab. Candidates who have not yet registered on the CSAS (UG) 2025 portal can participate by submitting a new application on the admission portal and paying a one-time non-refundable fee of ₹1,000. The university has clarified that students who have already been admitted to a programme in a college will not be eligible to apply.