Delhi University Opens Mop-Up Round for 2025 UG Admissions

DU UG Mop-Up Round 2025: Delhi University (DU) has announced the UG Mop-Up Round 2025, which will be conducted based on Class 12 marks instead of CUET scores. The application process for the mop-up round will commence today, 4 September. Candidates seeking admission can apply through the DU CSAS admission portal, admissions.du.ac.in. According to the official notification, the mop-up round will only apply to vacant seats in Delhi University colleges and courses. Admission to these vacant seats will be based on 12th-standard marks.
Candidates already admitted to any DU programme or college through the CUET-based counselling process are not eligible for this round. Students who were registered on the CSAS UG 2025 portal but did not get admitted by 5 PM on 4 September can log in to their dashboards and apply under the mop-up round tab.
Seat allotment for the mop-up round will take place between 8 September and 11 September. Candidates will then have to confirm their admission by paying the prescribed fees by 13 September. According to the official DU notice, candidates already admitted to any university programme based on CUET scores will not be able to participate in the mop-up round.