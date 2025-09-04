Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Delhi University Opens Mop-Up Round for 2025 UG Admissions

Delhi University will now conduct admissions through a mop-up round. This admission process will be based on 12th-grade marks.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 04, 2025

Delhi University, Mop-Up Admission, du ug admission process, Class 12 Marks, 2025-26, Application Process,
Delhi University Admissions 2025 (Image: ChatGPT)

DU UG Mop-Up Round 2025: Delhi University (DU) has announced the UG Mop-Up Round 2025, which will be conducted based on Class 12 marks instead of CUET scores. The application process for the mop-up round will commence today, 4 September. Candidates seeking admission can apply through the DU CSAS admission portal, admissions.du.ac.in. According to the official notification, the mop-up round will only apply to vacant seats in Delhi University colleges and courses. Admission to these vacant seats will be based on 12th-standard marks.

Which Students Can Apply

Candidates already admitted to any DU programme or college through the CUET-based counselling process are not eligible for this round. Students who were registered on the CSAS UG 2025 portal but did not get admitted by 5 PM on 4 September can log in to their dashboards and apply under the mop-up round tab.

Seat Allotment (8-11 September)

Seat allotment for the mop-up round will take place between 8 September and 11 September. Candidates will then have to confirm their admission by paying the prescribed fees by 13 September. According to the official DU notice, candidates already admitted to any university programme based on CUET scores will not be able to participate in the mop-up round.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education

Education News

Published on:

04 Sept 2025 01:59 pm

English News / Education News / Delhi University Opens Mop-Up Round for 2025 UG Admissions
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.