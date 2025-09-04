Delhi University Opens Mop-Up Round for 2025 UG Admissions

DU UG Mop-Up Round 2025: Delhi University (DU) has announced the UG Mop-Up Round 2025, which will be conducted based on Class 12 marks instead of CUET scores. The application process for the mop-up round will commence today, 4 September. Candidates seeking admission can apply through the DU CSAS admission portal, admissions.du.ac.in. According to the official notification, the mop-up round will only apply to vacant seats in Delhi University colleges and courses. Admission to these vacant seats will be based on 12th-standard marks.