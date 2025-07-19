Delhi University to Release First UG Admission List Today

The admission process for undergraduate courses at Delhi University has reached its final stage. After the application process concluded, DU released a simulated rank list. The university is now releasing its first merit list today, 19 July.
Candidates who are allotted seats will be able to complete the admission process at their respective colleges. According to an official from the DU admission committee, candidates will receive this information through their dashboards. All students have registered on DU's admission portal. After logging in to the portal, their dashboard will show the allotted college and course. They can then proceed with the next steps based on this information.
First Merit List Release Date: 19 July (Saturday) at 5 PM
Last Date to Accept Seat: 21 July, up to 4:59 PM
College Verification of Applications: 22 July, up to 4:59 PM
Last Date to Pay Fees and Finalise Admission: 23 July, up to 4:59 PM
Experts advise that students who are allotted seats in the first list should accept them immediately. This is important because if they later get a preferred college or course, they can switch, but losing the seat offered in the first list would not be wise.
Some important advice for students includes checking their dashboards regularly to confirm their allotment status and accepting the seat within the deadline to avoid missing the opportunity. It's also crucial to remember that the admission process is only considered complete after fee payment.