Diwali 2025 Holidays: How Many Days Will Schools and Colleges Remain Closed in UP, Bihar, and Rajasthan?

Preparations for Diwali 2025 have begun in full swing across the country. Along with this, the biggest question among parents and students is how many days schools and colleges will remain closed for Diwali?

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

Diwali 2025 school holidays in India, Diwali 2025 holidays in UP Bihar Rajasthan, Diwali vacation 2025 school college closure,

Diwali 2025 Holiday (Image: AI)

Diwali Vacation 2025: September is drawing to a close, and with it, the festive season of Dussehra and Diwali is approaching. A sense of excitement for the festivals can be observed among people of all ages. Preparations for Diwali have already begun across the country. In this context, the most pressing question is how many days schools and colleges will remain closed for Diwali.

When will Diwali 2025 be celebrated?

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Educational institutions in various states have either announced or are expected to announce holidays around this period. While some states have already released their provisional holiday calendars through their education departments, a few states may issue revised calendars concerning Diwali and Chhath Puja.

When will the holidays be?

The month of October will commence with holidays. October 1 has been declared a holiday for Dussehra, also known as Mahanavami. This is a public holiday and will be observed across the country. Subsequently, October 2 is a holiday for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, which is uniformly applicable nationwide. Furthermore, October 7 is a public holiday declared in observance of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Following this, there might be holidays in several places on October 10 for Karwa Chauth. The Diwali festival begins on October 20 and will continue until October 23. Public holidays have been declared for October 22 and 23. However, the list of holidays in different states and local observances also includes a holiday on October 21.

Diwali 2025 Holidays in Bihar

The Bihar government typically grants extended holidays from Dhanteras to Chhath Puja, which could amount to 6 to 7 days of leave. These holidays are expected to start from Saturday, October 18, and may continue until October 23. Following this, the Chhath festival will be celebrated on October 27 and 28.

School Holidays in UP

Primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will observe holidays for Dussehra on October 1 and 2. In many areas, the holiday for Ashtami might also be observed at a local level. Subsequently, holidays for Diwali will be observed from October 21 to 23.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, holidays will be granted for Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Govardhan Puja.

Published on:

29 Sept 2025 03:17 pm

Diwali 2025 Holidays: How Many Days Will Schools and Colleges Remain Closed in UP, Bihar, and Rajasthan?

