Diwali 2025 Holidays: How Many Days Will Schools and Colleges Remain Closed in UP, Bihar, and Rajasthan?

The month of October will commence with holidays. October 1 has been declared a holiday for Dussehra, also known as Mahanavami. This is a public holiday and will be observed across the country. Subsequently, October 2 is a holiday for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, which is uniformly applicable nationwide. Furthermore, October 7 is a public holiday declared in observance of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Following this, there might be holidays in several places on October 10 for Karwa Chauth. The Diwali festival begins on October 20 and will continue until October 23. Public holidays have been declared for October 22 and 23. However, the list of holidays in different states and local observances also includes a holiday on October 21.