Diwali 2025 Holidays: How Many Days Will Schools and Colleges Remain Closed in UP, Bihar, and Rajasthan?

Diwali Vacation 2025: September is drawing to a close, and with it, the festive season of Dussehra and Diwali is approaching. A sense of excitement for the festivals can be observed among people of all ages. Preparations for Diwali have already begun across the country. In this context, the most pressing question is how many days schools and colleges will remain closed for Diwali.
This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Educational institutions in various states have either announced or are expected to announce holidays around this period. While some states have already released their provisional holiday calendars through their education departments, a few states may issue revised calendars concerning Diwali and Chhath Puja.
The month of October will commence with holidays. October 1 has been declared a holiday for Dussehra, also known as Mahanavami. This is a public holiday and will be observed across the country. Subsequently, October 2 is a holiday for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, which is uniformly applicable nationwide. Furthermore, October 7 is a public holiday declared in observance of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Following this, there might be holidays in several places on October 10 for Karwa Chauth. The Diwali festival begins on October 20 and will continue until October 23. Public holidays have been declared for October 22 and 23. However, the list of holidays in different states and local observances also includes a holiday on October 21.
The Bihar government typically grants extended holidays from Dhanteras to Chhath Puja, which could amount to 6 to 7 days of leave. These holidays are expected to start from Saturday, October 18, and may continue until October 23. Following this, the Chhath festival will be celebrated on October 27 and 28.
Primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will observe holidays for Dussehra on October 1 and 2. In many areas, the holiday for Ashtami might also be observed at a local level. Subsequently, holidays for Diwali will be observed from October 21 to 23.
In Rajasthan, holidays will be granted for Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Govardhan Puja.
