Doctor Vacancy: Over 280 Positions Announced, Priority Given to Holders of Specific Degrees

Doctor Recruitment: The Health Department has taken a significant initiative to fill the long-standing vacant doctor positions in Uttarakhand. The Medical Services Selection Board has formally commenced the recruitment process for 287 doctors from Thursday. According to Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, out of the total positions, 231 will be filled through regular recruitment and 56 through backlog. Media reports suggest that once these positions are filled, the shortage of MBBS doctors in the state will be largely resolved. The last date for online applications for the recruitment has been set as December 10, 2025.