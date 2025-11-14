Doctor Vacancy: Over 280 Positions Announced, Priority Given to Holders of Specific Degrees

Doctor Vacancy (Image-Freepik)
Doctor Recruitment: The Health Department has taken a significant initiative to fill the long-standing vacant doctor positions in Uttarakhand. The Medical Services Selection Board has formally commenced the recruitment process for 287 doctors from Thursday. According to Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, out of the total positions, 231 will be filled through regular recruitment and 56 through backlog. Media reports suggest that once these positions are filled, the shortage of MBBS doctors in the state will be largely resolved. The last date for online applications for the recruitment has been set as December 10, 2025.
A total of 287 doctors are to be appointed through this recruitment. This includes 14 seats for the general category, 70 for SC, 11 for ST, 38 for OBC, and 27 for EWS. For more information related to this recruitment, the notification can be viewed.
Serious work has begun towards strengthening the technician cadre in the department. Currently, technician positions are only available in larger hospitals, causing difficulties for patients seeking diagnostic tests. The government has decided to deploy technicians in smaller hospitals, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and Community Health Centres (CHCs) as well, to provide diagnostic facilities at the local level and create new employment opportunities for the youth.
The government is set to implement a new model to address the shortage of specialist doctors in the hilly areas of the state. Under this model, retired army doctors will be appointed in the state's hospitals. The minister has instructed officials to prepare a detailed plan for this initiative.
