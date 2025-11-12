Download CAT Admit Card 2025 Directly From This Link, Direct Link, iimcat.ac.in

CAT Admit Card Download: An important update regarding the CAT Admit Card has been released. The admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, conducted for admission to the country's prestigious management institutes, have been issued. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website iimcat.ac.in. This examination is conducted for admission to 21 IIMs across the country, along with other top management colleges.
The CAT 2025 examination will be conducted on November 30 in a computer-based mode across three shifts at examination centres located in approximately 170 cities nationwide. The total duration of the exam will be two hours, i.e., 120 minutes. Approximately 2.95 lakh candidates will appear for the exam this year, a slight increase compared to last year. The result of the examination will be released in the first week of January 2026.
To download the admit card, candidates will need to visit iimcat.ac.in.
After clicking on the ‘CAT 2025 Admit Card’ link on the website's homepage, log in.
The ID can be logged in by entering the ID and password.
The admit card can be downloaded from your profile.
Based on the CAT score, candidates will get an opportunity for admission to premier IIMs in the country such as Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Lucknow, Indore, Kozhikode, Rohtak, Ranchi, Raipur, Trichy, Kashipur, Udaipur, Amritsar, Sirmaur, Bodh Gaya, Sambalpur, Nagpur, Visakhapatnam, Jammu, and Shillong.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending