Download CAT Admit Card 2025 Directly From This Link, Direct Link, iimcat.ac.in

The CAT 2025 examination will be conducted on November 30 in a computer-based mode across three shifts at examination centres located in approximately 170 cities nationwide. The total duration of the exam will be two hours, i.e., 120 minutes. Approximately 2.95 lakh candidates will appear for the exam this year, a slight increase compared to last year. The result of the examination will be released in the first week of January 2026.