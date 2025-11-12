Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Download CAT Admit Card 2025 Directly From This Link, Direct Link, iimcat.ac.in

CAT Admit Card 2025 has been released. Candidates appearing for this examination can download their admit cards by visiting the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 12, 2025

CAT Admit Card 2025

CAT Admit Card Download: An important update regarding the CAT Admit Card has been released. The admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, conducted for admission to the country's prestigious management institutes, have been issued. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website iimcat.ac.in. This examination is conducted for admission to 21 IIMs across the country, along with other top management colleges.

CAT Exam 2025: Exam to be held on this date

The CAT 2025 examination will be conducted on November 30 in a computer-based mode across three shifts at examination centres located in approximately 170 cities nationwide. The total duration of the exam will be two hours, i.e., 120 minutes. Approximately 2.95 lakh candidates will appear for the exam this year, a slight increase compared to last year. The result of the examination will be released in the first week of January 2026.

CAT Admit Card Download: How to download the admit card

To download the admit card, candidates will need to visit iimcat.ac.in.
After clicking on the ‘CAT 2025 Admit Card’ link on the website's homepage, log in.
The ID can be logged in by entering the ID and password.
The admit card can be downloaded from your profile.

CAT Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

CAT 2025: Admission will be available in these institutes

Based on the CAT score, candidates will get an opportunity for admission to premier IIMs in the country such as Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Lucknow, Indore, Kozhikode, Rohtak, Ranchi, Raipur, Trichy, Kashipur, Udaipur, Amritsar, Sirmaur, Bodh Gaya, Sambalpur, Nagpur, Visakhapatnam, Jammu, and Shillong.

12 Nov 2025 03:36 pm

Education News

