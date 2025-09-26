Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Download IB SA Admit Card 2025 Directly From This Link

IB SA Exam 2025: The IB Security Assistant/Executive post falls under the General Central Service Group 'C' category. Selection for this recruitment will be in three stages.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 26, 2025

IB SA Admit Card 2025

IB SA Admit Card 2025: The latest update regarding the IB SA Admit Card 2025 has been released. This is significant news for candidates appearing for the Security Assistant/Executive recruitment examination 2025 in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued the admit cards for this examination. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the department, www.mha.gov.in. The IB aims to fill a total of 4987 posts through this recruitment drive. The written examination is scheduled to be held on September 29 and 30, 2025, at designated examination centres. Possessing an admit card is mandatory for candidates to appear for the examination; no candidate will be granted entry without it.

IB SA Exam 2025: Check These Details on Your Admit Card

The downloaded e-hall ticket will contain crucial information for the candidate related to the examination, including the exam date and shift timings, the complete address of the examination centre, the candidate's roll number and other details, and essential instructions for the examination. Adherence to all these instructions is mandatory at the examination centre.

IB SA Admit Card 2025: How to Download Your Admit Card

To download the admit card, first, visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs at www.mha.gov.in.
On the homepage of the website, search for the link related to recruitment, specifically the IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 link.
Clicking on the link will open the login page.
Here, enter your Registration Number/User ID and Password.
Upon entering the details, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Take a printout of the admit card to carry with you to the examination.

IB SA Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

IB SA Exam Pattern: Selection Process for Candidates

The IB Security Assistant/Executive post falls under the General Central Service Group ‘C’ category. The selection for this recruitment will be conducted in three stages:































TierExamination DetailsMarksTime Limit
Tier IObjective Type Examination – (a) General Knowledge, (b) Quantitative Aptitude, (c) Reasoning & Logical Ability, (d) English Language, (e) General Studies. Each section will have 20 questions. 1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer, and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.1001 Hour
Tier IIDescriptive Examination – Translation of a passage of 500 words from the chosen language/dialect to English and vice versa501 Hour
Tier IIIInterview/Personality Test50

