Download IB SA Admit Card 2025 Directly From This Link

IB SA Admit Card 2025: The latest update regarding the IB SA Admit Card 2025 has been released. This is significant news for candidates appearing for the Security Assistant/Executive recruitment examination 2025 in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued the admit cards for this examination. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the department, www.mha.gov.in. The IB aims to fill a total of 4987 posts through this recruitment drive. The written examination is scheduled to be held on September 29 and 30, 2025, at designated examination centres. Possessing an admit card is mandatory for candidates to appear for the examination; no candidate will be granted entry without it.