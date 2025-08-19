Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Download ICAI CA Admit Cards Directly; Exams Scheduled for September 2025

ICAI CA Exam: Regarding the exam dates, the CA Foundation exam will be held on 16, 18, 20, and 22 September 2025.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 19, 2025

ICAI CA Admit Card Released
ICAI CA Admit Card Released

ICAI CA Admit Card: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations scheduled for September 2025. Candidates who have applied for the examination can now download their admit cards from the official website, eservices.icai.org. Candidates will require their registration number and SSP portal password to access their admit cards. The admit card will display the candidate's name, photograph, registration and roll number, examination centre name and address, reporting time, examination dates, and other essential instructions.

ICAI CA Exam: Examination Dates

The CA Foundation exam will be held on 16, 18, 20, and 22 September 2025. The CA Intermediate examination will be conducted from 4 to 15 September. Group 1 papers will be held on 4, 7, and 9 September, and Group 2 papers on 11, 13, and 15 September. The CA Final examination will also be held in September. Group 1 papers will be held on 3, 6, and 8 September, and Group 2 papers on 10, 12, and 14 September.

ICAI CA Admit Card: How to Download the Admit Card

To download the admit card, first visit the official website, eservices.icai.org.
On the website's homepage, click on the "Admit Card" link.
Select the examination (CA Intermediate or CA Final).
Log in using your registration number and password.
Download the admit card and save a printout for your records.

Published on:

19 Aug 2025 10:08 am

English News / Education News / Download ICAI CA Admit Cards Directly; Exams Scheduled for September 2025
