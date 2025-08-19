Download ICAI CA Admit Cards Directly; Exams Scheduled for September 2025

ICAI CA Admit Card: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations scheduled for September 2025. Candidates who have applied for the examination can now download their admit cards from the official website, eservices.icai.org. Candidates will require their registration number and SSP portal password to access their admit cards. The admit card will display the candidate's name, photograph, registration and roll number, examination centre name and address, reporting time, examination dates, and other essential instructions.