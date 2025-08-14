Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Download RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2025 via Direct Link; Exam on 17 August

Rajasthan Patwari Exam: The exam pattern consists of 150 questions carrying a total of 300 marks. Candidates will be given 3 hours to complete the exam. Negative marking will be applicable.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 14, 2025

RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2025
RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2025(Image-Freepik)

RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit cards for the Patwari recruitment examination. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, or via the direct link provided below. The Rajasthan Patwari recruitment examination is scheduled for 17 August 2025 and will be conducted in two shifts: the first from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. This recruitment drive aims to fill 3705 positions.

Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025: Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of 150 questions carrying a total of 300 marks. Candidates will be given 3 hours to complete the exam. There will be negative marking; one-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Candidate selection will be based on the written examination. After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully verify all the details.

RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2025: Download Instructions

To download the admit card, first visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the admit card link on the website's homepage.
Log in using your registration number.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download or save the admit card using the download option.

RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2025

Patwari Admit Card 2025: Important Information to Check


  1. Exam Name




  2. Exam Centre Address




  3. Exam Time




  4. Exam Date




  5. Candidate Name




  6. Candidate Date of Birth




  7. Candidate Photograph and Signature




  8. Reporting Time at the Exam Centre

Education News

Published on:

14 Aug 2025 09:47 am

English News / Education News / Download RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2025 via Direct Link; Exam on 17 August
