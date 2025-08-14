Download RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2025 via Direct Link; Exam on 17 August

RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit cards for the Patwari recruitment examination. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, or via the direct link provided below. The Rajasthan Patwari recruitment examination is scheduled for 17 August 2025 and will be conducted in two shifts: the first from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. This recruitment drive aims to fill 3705 positions.