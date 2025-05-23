Download RUHS B.Sc Nursing Admit Card 2025 Directly Here

RUHS B.Sc Nursing Admit Card 2025: How to Download To download the admit card, first visit the official website ruhscuet2025.com.

Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link available on the website’s homepage.

Enter your form number and date of birth.

Click on the ‘Search’ button.

Your admit card will appear on the screen, which you can download and print.

RUHS B.Sc Nursing Admit Card 2025 Direct Link To download the admit card, first visit the official website ruhscuet2025.com.Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link available on the website’s homepage.Enter your form number and date of birth.Click on the ‘Search’ button.Your admit card will appear on the screen, which you can download and print.

RUHS: Important Information to Check on the Admit Card Candidate’s Name

Father’s Name

Exam Centre Name and Address

Centre Code

Exam Date

Exam Time

Reporting Time RUHS B.Sc Nursing Exam: Exam Day Instructions Candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre.

A photo identity card such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving licence is also mandatory.

Candidates are advised to reach the centre before the reporting time.

Carefully read and follow all instructions given on the admit card.