Download RUHS B.Sc Nursing Admit Card 2025 Directly Here

RUHS: Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card to the examination centre. A photo identity card such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving licence is also mandatory.

JaipurMay 23, 2025 / 01:59 pm

Patrika Desk

RUHS B.sc Nursing Admit Card 2025

Nursing Student(Photo-Pixabay)

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has released the admit cards for the CUET (CUET) 2025 exam for admission to BSc Nursing courses. This state-level entrance exam is being conducted jointly by RUHS, Jaipur and Marwar Medical University (MMU), Jodhpur. The exam is scheduled for 27 May 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, ruhscuet2025.com. This exam is for students seeking admission to BSc Nursing courses in various government and private nursing colleges in Rajasthan.

RUHS B.Sc Nursing Admit Card 2025: How to Download

To download the admit card, first visit the official website ruhscuet2025.com.
Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link available on the website’s homepage.
Enter your form number and date of birth.
Click on the ‘Search’ button.
Your admit card will appear on the screen, which you can download and print.
RUHS B.Sc Nursing Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

RUHS: Important Information to Check on the Admit Card

Candidate’s Name
Father’s Name
Exam Centre Name and Address
Centre Code
Exam Date
Exam Time
Reporting Time

RUHS B.Sc Nursing Exam: Exam Day Instructions

Candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre.
A photo identity card such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving licence is also mandatory.
Candidates are advised to reach the centre before the reporting time.
Carefully read and follow all instructions given on the admit card.

