Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Download SSC CHSL Exam City Slip Following These Steps

The City Intimation Slip is only for information about the examination city. It is not an admit card. Candidates are advised to make their travel and accommodation arrangements in advance based on this slip.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 05, 2025

SSC CHSL Exam City Slip

SSC CHSL Exam City Slip OUT (Image-Freepik)

SSC CHSL Exam City Slip OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2025 (Tier-I). This document is crucial for candidates as it contains essential information regarding the exam city, shift timings, and examination centre. Candidates whose written examination is scheduled for November 8, 2025, can now download their city slip by logging in with their credentials on ssc.gov.in. The city slip can also be downloaded via the direct link provided in this news.

What is the SSC CHSL Exam City Slip?

It is important to note that the city intimation slip is only for information about the examination city. It is not the admit card. Candidates are advised to make their travel and accommodation arrangements in advance based on this slip. The SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 will be released separately around November 9, 2025, which will contain the complete address of the examination centre, reporting time, and shift-related information.

How to Download SSC CHSL 2025 City Slip

  • To download the city slip, first visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on the link ‘Information regarding the city slip of examination and Admission Certificate for the candidates of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-I)’ on the homepage of the website.
  • Log in using your registration number and password.
  • After logging in, your city slip will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and keep it safe.

SSC CHSL Exam City Slip

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

05 Nov 2025 12:25 pm

English News / Education News / Download SSC CHSL Exam City Slip Following These Steps

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

QS Asia University Rankings 2026 Released: Indian Institute Leads, Know How Many Indian Institutions Made it to Top 100

QS Asia University Rankings 2026
Education News

UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Recruitment for 45000 Posts, Know Eligibility and Application Process

UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025
Education News

SECL Recruitment 2025: Over 500 Assistant Foreman Vacancies Announced, Apply if You Hold This Degree

SECL Recruitment 2025
Education News

UPPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for Assistant Town Planner and Research Assistant posts

UPPSC
Education News

November School Holidays 2025: Schools to remain closed for this many days

November School Holidays 2025
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.