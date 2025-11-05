Download SSC CHSL Exam City Slip Following These Steps

SSC CHSL Exam City Slip OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2025 (Tier-I). This document is crucial for candidates as it contains essential information regarding the exam city, shift timings, and examination centre. Candidates whose written examination is scheduled for November 8, 2025, can now download their city slip by logging in with their credentials on ssc.gov.in. The city slip can also be downloaded via the direct link provided in this news.