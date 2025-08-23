Download SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 Directly from this Link; Result Date Announced

SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025: New information has been released for candidates who appeared in the SSC Stenographer exam. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ examination, 2025. This examination was conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) on 6, 7, 8 and 11 August 2025 at various centres across the country. Candidates can now view the answer key on the official website. Candidates can also raise objections online based on their response sheet and the answer key. The window for submitting objections will be open from 6 PM on 22 August to 6 PM on 25 August. A fee of ₹50 per question has been set for raising objections (previously it was ₹100).
To view the answer key, visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
Go to the “Notice Board” section on the website’s homepage.
Click on the relevant link: Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2025.
Open the PDF notice and click on the link to the answer key.
Download or save the answer key.
Before the results are released, candidates can calculate their estimated marks based on the answer key. Add marks for correct answers. Marks will be deducted for incorrect answers according to the negative marking scheme. No marks will be added or deducted for unattempted questions. The response sheet will contain the candidate's name and roll number, the name of the exam and post, the date and time of the exam, details of the exam centre, and all the questions asked along with the answers selected by the candidate.