Download SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 Directly from this Link; Result Date Announced

SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025: New information has been released for candidates who appeared in the SSC Stenographer exam. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ examination, 2025. This examination was conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) on 6, 7, 8 and 11 August 2025 at various centres across the country. Candidates can now view the answer key on the official website. Candidates can also raise objections online based on their response sheet and the answer key. The window for submitting objections will be open from 6 PM on 22 August to 6 PM on 25 August. A fee of ₹50 per question has been set for raising objections (previously it was ₹100).