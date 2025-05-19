DRDO Offers AI Scientist Positions: Eligibility and Application Deadline

Vacancies and Application Deadline DRDO is seeking applications for four Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) positions at DYSL-AI Bengaluru. The application deadline is 5th June. Indian citizens who are a maximum of 28 years old by the interview date are eligible to apply. The upper age limit is relaxed by 3 years for OBC candidates and 5 years for SC/ST candidates.

Eligibility Criteria To join DRDO, candidates must have a first-class BE/B. Tech degree and qualify for NET/GATE. Alternatively, those without a NET/GATE qualification can apply if they hold a first-class postgraduate degree in M.E/M. Tech or basic sciences. Other selection criteria include strong fundamentals in problem-solving and algorithm design, along with proficiency in at least one programming language such as Python, Java, or C++. Knowledge of AI, machine learning, and deep learning techniques is also essential.

Fellowship Duration Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of ₹37,000 plus HRA, totaling ₹48,100. The fellowship is for two years, with a possibility of extension for 2-3 years as a Senior Research Fellow (SRF).

How to Apply To apply for the fellowship, download the application form from the careers section of www.drdo.gov.in. Complete the form and attach all necessary documents related to educational qualifications, age, and caste. Send the application by 5 June to: Director, DRDO Young Scientist Laboratory – AI,

Dr. Raja Ramanna Complex, Raj Bhavan Circle, High Grounds, Bengaluru – 560001. Mark the envelope “Application for JRF recruitment”.