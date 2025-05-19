scriptDRDO Offers AI Scientist Positions: Eligibility and Application Deadline | Latest News | Patrika News
DRDO Offers AI Scientist Positions: Eligibility and Application Deadline

DRDO is offering an AI Junior Research Fellow. Let’s find out how to apply and how many positions are available.

May 19, 2025 / 05:28 pm

Patrika Desk

DRDO Young Scientist Laboratory (DYSL-AI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has established the DRDO Young Scientist Laboratory-AI (DRDO YSL-AI) for young scientists to conduct research in artificial intelligence. It collaborates with numerous IITs, IISc Bengaluru, IIITs, and other prestigious academic institutions across the country to advance research in artificial intelligence. This presents an opportunity to join as a Junior Research Fellow (JRF).

Vacancies and Application Deadline

DRDO is seeking applications for four Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) positions at DYSL-AI Bengaluru. The application deadline is 5th June. Indian citizens who are a maximum of 28 years old by the interview date are eligible to apply. The upper age limit is relaxed by 3 years for OBC candidates and 5 years for SC/ST candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

To join DRDO, candidates must have a first-class BE/B. Tech degree and qualify for NET/GATE. Alternatively, those without a NET/GATE qualification can apply if they hold a first-class postgraduate degree in M.E/M. Tech or basic sciences. Other selection criteria include strong fundamentals in problem-solving and algorithm design, along with proficiency in at least one programming language such as Python, Java, or C++. Knowledge of AI, machine learning, and deep learning techniques is also essential.

Fellowship Duration

Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of ₹37,000 plus HRA, totaling ₹48,100. The fellowship is for two years, with a possibility of extension for 2-3 years as a Senior Research Fellow (SRF).

How to Apply

To apply for the fellowship, download the application form from the careers section of www.drdo.gov.in. Complete the form and attach all necessary documents related to educational qualifications, age, and caste. Send the application by 5 June to: Director, DRDO Young Scientist Laboratory – AI,
Dr. Raja Ramanna Complex, Raj Bhavan Circle, High Grounds, Bengaluru – 560001. Mark the envelope “Application for JRF recruitment”.

Internship Opportunities for 88 Young Professionals (LRDE Internship Vacancy)

In addition to JRF positions, DRDO also offers internship opportunities. The Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) Bengaluru has announced 88 internship positions for 28 engineering graduates, 10 B.Com/BBA graduates, 10 BSc graduates, 5 BCA graduates, and 5 B.Lib graduates and 30 engineering diploma holders. Selected graduate interns will receive a monthly stipend of ₹9,000, while diploma holders will receive ₹8,000. Applications must be submitted online by 25 May 2025 via https://nats.education.gov.in.

