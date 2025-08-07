Drug Inspector Recruitment: Application Fee and Eligibility Details

Drug Inspector Vacancy: A fantastic opportunity has arisen for young people seeking government jobs. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced recruitment for the post of Drug Inspector. A total of 109 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment and possess the necessary qualifications can apply online by visiting the official website mpsc.gov.in. The last date for applying is 21 August 2025. Candidates should read the notification for more information regarding this recruitment.