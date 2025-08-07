7 August 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Drug Inspector Recruitment: Application Fee and Eligibility Details

Candidates should read the notification for more information regarding this recruitment.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 07, 2025

Drug Inspector Vacancy
Drug Inspector Vacancy (Image-Freepik)

Drug Inspector Vacancy: A fantastic opportunity has arisen for young people seeking government jobs. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced recruitment for the post of Drug Inspector. A total of 109 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment and possess the necessary qualifications can apply online by visiting the official website mpsc.gov.in. The last date for applying is 21 August 2025. Candidates should read the notification for more information regarding this recruitment.

Educational Qualification and Salary

Regarding the educational qualifications for this post, candidates must possess a graduation degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences, or a medical degree with specialisation in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology. The salary will range from ₹41,800 to ₹1,32,300 per month.

Application Fee and Selection Process

The selection process involves a written examination. Successful candidates will be selected based on a merit list and document verification. The application fee is ₹394, while for reserved category candidates, it is ₹294.

How to Apply

  • To apply, first visit the commission's website at mpsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the “Online Application” link on the website's homepage.
  • Register and carefully fill out the application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents and submit the form.
  • Download and keep a copy of the application form for your records.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Updated on:

07 Aug 2025 02:24 pm

Published on:

07 Aug 2025 02:23 pm

English News / Education News / Drug Inspector Recruitment: Application Fee and Eligibility Details
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.