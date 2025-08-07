Drug Inspector Recruitment: Application Fee and Eligibility Details

Drug Inspector Vacancy: A fantastic opportunity has arisen for young people seeking government jobs. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced recruitment for the post of Drug Inspector. A total of 109 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment and possess the necessary qualifications can apply online by visiting the official website mpsc.gov.in. The last date for applying is 21 August 2025. Candidates should read the notification for more information regarding this recruitment.
Regarding the educational qualifications for this post, candidates must possess a graduation degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences, or a medical degree with specialisation in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology. The salary will range from ₹41,800 to ₹1,32,300 per month.
The selection process involves a written examination. Successful candidates will be selected based on a merit list and document verification. The application fee is ₹394, while for reserved category candidates, it is ₹294.