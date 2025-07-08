8 July 2025,

Tuesday

Education News

DSSSB 2025: Applications Open for More Than 2000 Jail Warder, PGT Posts in Delhi

Regarding the application fee for this recruitment, General and OBC category candidates will have to pay ₹100 as an application fee.

New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Jul 08, 2025

DSSSB Vacancy 2025
DSSSB Vacancy 2025(Image-Freepik)

DSSSB Vacancy 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people seeking employment. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has commenced the recruitment process for a total of 2119 positions across various departments. These include prominent roles such as Jail Warder and PGT Teacher. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 8 July 2025 to 7 August 2025. Applications will be accepted through the official portal, dsssbonline.nic.in. The highest number of vacancies are for Male Jail Warders. Out of the total 1676 vacancies, 892 are reserved for the General category, while 558 are for OBC, 312 for SC, 148 for ST, and 209 for EWS categories.

Educational Qualifications and Other Essential Requirements

Educational Qualification: 12th Pass (any subject)
Age Limit: 18 to 27 years (relaxation as per rules for reserved categories)

Physical Standards
Height: Minimum 170 cm
Chest: Un-expanded 81 cm, Expanded 85 cm (5 cm expansion required)
Selection Process: Physical Test after Written Exam

Race: 1600 meters to be completed in 6 minutes
Long Jump: 13 feet
High Jump: 3.9 feet
Pay Scale: ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 (Level-3)

Other Post Details and Essential Qualifications

Malaria Inspector: Matriculation, Diploma and 3 years of experience | Posts: 37
Ayurvedic Pharmacist: Matriculation with relevant course and 2 years of experience | Posts: 8
PGT (Engineering Graphics): Degree in Engineering or Architecture, Posts: 7
PGT (English, Sanskrit, Agriculture etc.): Post Graduation and B.Ed or equivalent

English (Male): 64
English (Female): 29
Sanskrit (Male): 6
Sanskrit (Female): 19
Horticulture (Male): 1
Agriculture (Male): 5
Domestic Science Teacher: Graduation in Home Science and B.Ed | Posts: 26
Assistant (Operation Theatre etc.): 12th pass with relevant course | Posts: 120
Technician (Operation Theatre etc.): 12th pass, course and 5 years of experience | Posts: 70
Pharmacist (Ayurveda): Matriculation with two years of training | Posts: 19
Laboratory Technician: BSc and two years of experience | Posts: 30
Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry/Microbiology): PG or Graduation degree and experience | Posts: 2

Application Fee

Regarding the application fee for this recruitment, candidates from the General and OBC categories will have to pay ₹100 as an application fee. SC, ST, differently-abled, and all female candidates will not have to pay any application fee.

