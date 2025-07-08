DSSSB 2025: Applications Open for More Than 2000 Jail Warder, PGT Posts in Delhi

DSSSB Vacancy 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people seeking employment. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has commenced the recruitment process for a total of 2119 positions across various departments. These include prominent roles such as Jail Warder and PGT Teacher. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 8 July 2025 to 7 August 2025. Applications will be accepted through the official portal, dsssbonline.nic.in. The highest number of vacancies are for Male Jail Warders. Out of the total 1676 vacancies, 892 are reserved for the General category, while 558 are for OBC, 312 for SC, 148 for ST, and 209 for EWS categories.