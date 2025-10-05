Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025: Over 5,000 vacancies for TGT teachers announced in Delhi, check eligibility

Selected candidates will be paid as per the Level-7 pay matrix (₹44,900-₹1,42,400 per month). Regarding the selection process, only a single-stage written examination (Tier-1) will be conducted in the recruitment process.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 05, 2025

DSSSB TGT Vacancy 2025

DSSSB TGT Vacancy 2025 (Image-Freepik)

DSSSB TGT Vacancy 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a notification for the recruitment of thousands of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts in government schools in the capital. Through this recruitment, a total of 5,346 vacancies will be filled in subjects such as Mathematics, English, Social Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, and Drawing. Online applications for this recruitment will begin on October 9, 2025, and candidates can apply until November 7, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of DSSSB at dsssbonline.nic.in.

Post Details and Vacancies































































































































Post CodePost NameGenderNumber of Vacancies
55/25TGT (Mathematics)Male744
56/25TGT (Mathematics)Female376
57/25TGT (English)Male869
58/25TGT (English)Female104
59/25TGT (Social Science)Male310
60/25TGT (Social Science)Female92
61/25TGT (Natural Science)Male630
62/25TGT (Natural Science)Female502
63/25TGT (Hindi)Male420
64/25TGT (Hindi)Female134
65/25TGT (Sanskrit)Male342
66/25TGT (Sanskrit)Female416
67/25TGT (Urdu)Male45
68/25TGT (Urdu)Female116
69/25TGT (Punjabi)Male67
70/25TGT (Punjabi)Female160
71/25Drawing Teacher527
72/25Special Education Teacher120
Total5346

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

To apply, candidates must possess a Graduation or Post-graduation degree in the relevant subject with at least 50% marks. The concerned subject must have been studied at the graduation level for at least two years. Additionally, candidates must have a B.Ed degree and a CTET examination pass certificate. B.Ed and CTET are not mandatory for the Drawing Teacher post.

Qualification for Drawing Teacher

A five-year diploma in Drawing, Painting, Sculpture, or Graphic Art from a recognised institution, or a postgraduate degree in Fine Arts or Drawing-Painting from a university, or a graduation degree in Drawing/Painting/Fine Arts along with a two-year full-time diploma from a recognised institution.

Age Limit

The candidate's age should not exceed 30 years as of the last date of application. Reserved categories will receive necessary relaxation. There is a 5-year relaxation for SC/ST and a 3-year relaxation for OBC

Pay Scale and Selection Process

Selected candidates will be paid as per Level-7 Pay Matrix (₹44,900-₹1,42,400 per month). Regarding the selection process, only a one-tier written examination (Tier-1) will be conducted in the recruitment process. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. A skill test may also be conducted for some posts.
Minimum Qualifying Marks
General/EWS: 40%
OBC (Delhi): 35%
SC/ST/PwBD: 30%

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

05 Oct 2025 03:21 pm

English News / Education News / DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025: Over 5,000 vacancies for TGT teachers announced in Delhi, check eligibility

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

RPSC Recruitment Exams: Four Departmental Exams to be Held in Rajasthan from October to December

RPSC Recruitment Exams Rajasthan 4 departments conduct examinations from October to December Know names
Education News

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Power Grid Corporation Announces Vacancies for Multiple Posts

PGCIL Recruitment 2025
Education News

Jobs 2025: Assistant Engineer Recruitment, Graduates Can Apply, Salary Up to Over 1 Lakh

Assistant Engineer vacancy
Education News

ICSE ISC Date Sheets 2026: Know When the ICSE ISC Exam Date Sheet Will Be Released, How to Download

ICSE date sheet 2026, ISC date sheet 2026, ICSE 2026 exam schedule, ISC 2026 exam timetable, CISCE board exam dates 2026,ICSE ISC exam routine 2026,
Education News

MP SET Notification 2025 Released for State Eligibility Test; Know Exam Pattern

MP SET Notification 2025
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.