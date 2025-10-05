DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025: Over 5,000 vacancies for TGT teachers announced in Delhi, check eligibility

DSSSB TGT Vacancy 2025 (Image-Freepik)
DSSSB TGT Vacancy 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a notification for the recruitment of thousands of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts in government schools in the capital. Through this recruitment, a total of 5,346 vacancies will be filled in subjects such as Mathematics, English, Social Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, and Drawing. Online applications for this recruitment will begin on October 9, 2025, and candidates can apply until November 7, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of DSSSB at dsssbonline.nic.in.
|Post Code
|Post Name
|Gender
|Number of Vacancies
|55/25
|TGT (Mathematics)
|Male
|744
|56/25
|TGT (Mathematics)
|Female
|376
|57/25
|TGT (English)
|Male
|869
|58/25
|TGT (English)
|Female
|104
|59/25
|TGT (Social Science)
|Male
|310
|60/25
|TGT (Social Science)
|Female
|92
|61/25
|TGT (Natural Science)
|Male
|630
|62/25
|TGT (Natural Science)
|Female
|502
|63/25
|TGT (Hindi)
|Male
|420
|64/25
|TGT (Hindi)
|Female
|134
|65/25
|TGT (Sanskrit)
|Male
|342
|66/25
|TGT (Sanskrit)
|Female
|416
|67/25
|TGT (Urdu)
|Male
|45
|68/25
|TGT (Urdu)
|Female
|116
|69/25
|TGT (Punjabi)
|Male
|67
|70/25
|TGT (Punjabi)
|Female
|160
|71/25
|Drawing Teacher
|—
|527
|72/25
|Special Education Teacher
|—
|120
|Total
|—
|—
|5346
To apply, candidates must possess a Graduation or Post-graduation degree in the relevant subject with at least 50% marks. The concerned subject must have been studied at the graduation level for at least two years. Additionally, candidates must have a B.Ed degree and a CTET examination pass certificate. B.Ed and CTET are not mandatory for the Drawing Teacher post.
A five-year diploma in Drawing, Painting, Sculpture, or Graphic Art from a recognised institution, or a postgraduate degree in Fine Arts or Drawing-Painting from a university, or a graduation degree in Drawing/Painting/Fine Arts along with a two-year full-time diploma from a recognised institution.
The candidate's age should not exceed 30 years as of the last date of application. Reserved categories will receive necessary relaxation. There is a 5-year relaxation for SC/ST and a 3-year relaxation for OBC
Selected candidates will be paid as per Level-7 Pay Matrix (₹44,900-₹1,42,400 per month). Regarding the selection process, only a one-tier written examination (Tier-1) will be conducted in the recruitment process. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. A skill test may also be conducted for some posts.
Minimum Qualifying Marks
General/EWS: 40%
OBC (Delhi): 35%
SC/ST/PwBD: 30%
