DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025: Over 5,000 vacancies for TGT teachers announced in Delhi, check eligibility

DSSSB TGT Vacancy 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a notification for the recruitment of thousands of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts in government schools in the capital. Through this recruitment, a total of 5,346 vacancies will be filled in subjects such as Mathematics, English, Social Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, and Drawing. Online applications for this recruitment will begin on October 9, 2025, and candidates can apply until November 7, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of DSSSB at dsssbonline.nic.in.