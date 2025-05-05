scriptDSSSB to Recruit 500 Teachers for Delhi Schools; Temporary Teachers May Be Regularised | DSSSB to Recruit 500 Teachers for Delhi Schools; Temporary Teachers May Be Regularised | Latest News | Patrika News
DSSSB to Recruit 500 Teachers for Delhi Schools; Temporary Teachers May Be Regularised

The Directorate of Education has directed the formation of a three-member screening committee to further this process.

May 05, 2025 / 09:51 am

Patrika Desk

DSSSB Teacher Vacancy 2025: Over 500 special education teachers are planned to be appointed for children with special needs (CWSN) in schools run by the government and local bodies in Delhi. These appointments will be made in schools under the Delhi Directorate of Education, Municipal Corporation (MCD), Delhi Cantonment Board, and NDMC. Also, according to media reports, there is a proposal to regularise temporary teachers who have been working for several years, based on their qualifications. The highest number of vacancies have been recorded in Delhi government schools. Currently, approximately 32,398 students with special needs are registered in Delhi.

DSSSB: Details of Posts and Current Status

According to the Delhi Directorate of Education, approximately 29,200 students with special needs are enrolled in these schools. A total of 2708 sanctioned posts exist for them, of which 1019 are filled by regular teachers and 1325 by guest teachers. 364 posts remain vacant. In schools under the MCD, there are 1532 sanctioned posts, of which 1487 have been filled. However, a related case is currently pending in court. The Delhi Cantonment Board has 7 sanctioned posts, while the NDMC has 38 posts, with 20 vacant and 18 filled by guest teachers. The process of sending an additional request to DSSSB to fill these vacancies is underway.

DSSSB Teacher Vacancy 2025: Formation of a Three-Member Screening Committee

The Directorate of Education has directed the formation of a three-member screening committee to further this process. This committee will include the State Disability Commissioner, the Secretary of the State Education Department, and an expert from the Rehabilitation Council.

Delhi Teacher Recruitment: Recruitment Process and Criteria

The committee will ensure that eligible teachers are regularised in the post of special educator.
Relaxation in the age limit will also be considered for teachers who have been serving for years.
The recruitment process will be conducted through the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).
This process will be initiated within the current academic session.

