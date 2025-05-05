DSSSB to Recruit 500 Teachers for Delhi Schools; Temporary Teachers May Be Regularised

DSSSB: Details of Posts and Current Status According to the Delhi Directorate of Education, approximately 29,200 students with special needs are enrolled in these schools. A total of 2708 sanctioned posts exist for them, of which 1019 are filled by regular teachers and 1325 by guest teachers. 364 posts remain vacant. In schools under the MCD, there are 1532 sanctioned posts, of which 1487 have been filled. However, a related case is currently pending in court. The Delhi Cantonment Board has 7 sanctioned posts, while the NDMC has 38 posts, with 20 vacant and 18 filled by guest teachers. The process of sending an additional request to DSSSB to fill these vacancies is underway.

DSSSB Teacher Vacancy 2025: Formation of a Three-Member Screening Committee The Directorate of Education has directed the formation of a three-member screening committee to further this process. This committee will include the State Disability Commissioner, the Secretary of the State Education Department, and an expert from the Rehabilitation Council.