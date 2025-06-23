DU PG Admissions 2025: Second Phase Begins June 24th, Mid-Semester Admissions Available

Important Dates to Note Release of second allocation list: 24 June 2025 (5:00 PM)

Last date for seat acceptance: 27 June 2025 (4:59 PM)

Verification by college/department: 28 June 2025

Last date for fee submission: 29 June 2025 (4:59 PM)

Mid-entry window (for new applications): 2 July 2025 (5:00 PM) to 4 July 2025 (4:59 PM)

Release of third allocation list: 8 July 2025 (5:00 PM)

Last date for seat acceptance (third round): 10 July 2025

Online verification by college/department (third round): 11 July 2025

Mid-entry window (for new applications): 2 July 2025 (5:00 PM) to 4 July 2025 (4:59 PM)

Admissions for Performance-Based Courses to Begin in the Next Round According to available information, performance-based courses such as MFA, MA Music, BPEd, MPEd, etc., were not included in the first round. Seats for these courses will be allocated in subsequent rounds.

Confirm Seats by 27 June The second allocation list will be available on candidates' dashboards at 5:00 PM on 24 June.