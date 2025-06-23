DU PG Admissions 2025: Second Phase Begins June 24th, Mid-Semester Admissions Available

Important Dates to Note
- Release of second allocation list: 24 June 2025 (5:00 PM)
- Last date for seat acceptance: 27 June 2025 (4:59 PM)
- Verification by college/department: 28 June 2025
- Last date for fee submission: 29 June 2025 (4:59 PM)
- Mid-entry window (for new applications): 2 July 2025 (5:00 PM) to 4 July 2025 (4:59 PM)
- Release of third allocation list: 8 July 2025 (5:00 PM)
- Last date for seat acceptance (third round): 10 July 2025
- Online verification by college/department (third round): 11 July 2025
- Last date for fee submission (third round): 12 July 2025 (4:59 PM)
Admissions for Performance-Based Courses to Begin in the Next Round
According to available information, performance-based courses such as MFA, MA Music, BPEd, MPEd, etc., were not included in the first round. Seats for these courses will be allocated in subsequent rounds.
Over 13,000 Seats for 82 Courses This year, Delhi University offers 13,432 seats across 82 postgraduate programmes. Registration for DU admissions concluded on 12 June, with approximately 53,609 candidates participating. Of these, 23,117 were male, and 30,490 were female and transgender candidates. A mid-entry window has been opened by DU from 5:00 PM on 2 July to 4:59 PM on 4 July for candidates who were unable to apply earlier. During this period, they can apply afresh.