DU UG Admissions 2025: Delhi University Helpline Launched for Admission Issues

The Delhi University (DU) may commence the first phase of its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions this week. This year as well, admission to DU’s undergraduate courses will be based on CUET UG scores.

Jun 10, 2025 / 11:10 am

Patrika Desk

This year, admission to DU's undergraduate courses will again be based on CUET UG scores. Once the university initiates the process, you can register on the DU portal.

First Phase Involves Document Submission

The first phase does not require candidates to select colleges or courses. This phase is solely for basic information and document verification. Initially, candidates must register using their CUET UG roll number. Following this, they need to provide personal details, academic qualifications, category certificates (if applicable), and EWS or PwD certificates.

DU Releases Helpline Number

If students encounter any difficulties during the allocation process, they should contact the university’s helpline. DU has activated a helpline for all students. Students can contact via email at ug@admission.du.ac.in or by calling 011-27666073.

B.Tech Applicants Can Amend Forms Until June 12

Meanwhile, DU is providing an opportunity to correct applications for PG and B.Tech programmes. A correction window has been opened for students who applied by June 9th for admission to PG and B.Tech courses for the 2025-26 academic session. The deadline for corrections is from 10:00 AM on June 10th to 11:59 PM on June 12th.

No Category Changes Allowed

Once the correction window opens, you can rectify any errors in your form. However, DU has cautioned candidates that this is a one-time opportunity and should be used carefully. Candidates cannot change their category under this correction process. No changes will be accepted once the profile is locked.

