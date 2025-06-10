DU UG Admissions 2025: Delhi University Helpline Launched for Admission Issues

First Phase Involves Document Submission The first phase does not require candidates to select colleges or courses. This phase is solely for basic information and document verification. Initially, candidates must register using their CUET UG roll number. Following this, they need to provide personal details, academic qualifications, category certificates (if applicable), and EWS or PwD certificates.

DU Releases Helpline Number If students encounter any difficulties during the allocation process, they should contact the university’s helpline. DU has activated a helpline for all students. Students can contact via email at ug@admission.du.ac.in or by calling 011-27666073.

B.Tech Applicants Can Amend Forms Until June 12 Meanwhile, DU is providing an opportunity to correct applications for PG and B.Tech programmes. A correction window has been opened for students who applied by June 9th for admission to PG and B.Tech courses for the 2025-26 academic session. The deadline for corrections is from 10:00 AM on June 10th to 11:59 PM on June 12th.