Education News

Dussehra Holiday: How Many Days Will Schools Remain Closed in These Five States

Let's find out how many days of holidays there will be in each state.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 27, 2025

Dussehra 2025 school holidays, Dussehra holiday in UP 2025, Dussehra holiday in Bihar 2025, Dussehra vacation in Rajasthan 2025, How many days school closed on Dussehra 2025,
Dussehra Holiday (Image Source: Gemini AI)

Navratri begins, and the entire nation is immersed in devotion and the colours of festivals. From UP and Bihar to Rajasthan and Bengal, Mother Goddess pandals are set up everywhere. Meanwhile, during the festive season, children are enjoying the fairs, rides, and various food stalls. Amidst the Navratri fervour, preparations for Dussehra have also commenced.

School Holidays for Dussehra

Festivals truly come alive with children. Along with the religious ceremonies, children bring a lively atmosphere to homes. In this context, schools in many districts of UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, and Rajasthan have started their Navratri and Dussehra holidays. Let's find out where schools are closed for Navratri and Dussehra and when studies will resume after this break.

West Bengal

West Bengal and Durga Puja share a unique bond. The Durga Puja celebrations and pandals here are extremely famous. The entire state of West Bengal is adorned like a bride to welcome the Mother Goddess. In West Bengal, Durga Puja holidays commenced from September 24 and extend until October 6, 2025. This means schools will remain closed from September 24 to October 6. However, there might be a difference in holidays between government and private schools.

Bihar

In Bihar, Navratri, or Durga Puja, is also celebrated with great enthusiasm. Here too, pandals are decorated according to themes to worship the various forms of Goddess Mother. Schools in most districts of Bihar will be closed from September 27 to October 2, 2025. In some other districts, schools might remain closed until October 5.

Odisha

Talking about Odisha, schools here will be closed from September 29 to October 2, 2025. This period covers Maha Saptami to Vijayadashami.

Rajasthan

There will be a weekly holiday on Saturday, September 28, followed by a holiday for Maha Ashtami on September 30, and then holidays for Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra on October 2.

Uttar Pradesh

Schools in UP will have holidays for Dussehra on October 1 and 2. In some places, schools will also be closed for Durga Ashtami.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

27 Sept 2025 02:58 pm

English News / Education News / Dussehra Holiday: How Many Days Will Schools Remain Closed in These Five States
