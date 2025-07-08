ECIL Recruitment 2025: Over 100 ITI Vacancies for Youth

ECIL Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for ITI pass youth to get a job. Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to a total of 125 Senior Artisan posts. The application process has started from 26 June 2025, and interested candidates can apply online by 2 PM on 10 July 2025. To apply, candidates will have to visit the official website, www.ecil.co.in. The recruitment notification can be viewed for application or any related information. This recruitment is on a contractual basis for 1 year, extendable to 4 years based on performance.