8 July 2025,

Tuesday

Education News

ECIL Recruitment 2025: Over 100 ITI Vacancies for Youth

Candidates applying for these positions must possess a two-year ITI certificate in a relevant trade from a recognised institution.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 08, 2025

ECIL Recruitment 2025
ECIL Recruitment 2025(Image-Freepik)

ECIL Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for ITI pass youth to get a job. Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to a total of 125 Senior Artisan posts. The application process has started from 26 June 2025, and interested candidates can apply online by 2 PM on 10 July 2025. To apply, candidates will have to visit the official website, www.ecil.co.in. The recruitment notification can be viewed for application or any related information. This recruitment is on a contractual basis for 1 year, extendable to 4 years based on performance.

Posts to be Filled

Under this recruitment drive, appointments will be made in the trades of Electronic Mechanic, Electrician, and Fitter. Under Category-1, 50 posts are for Electronic Mechanic, 30 for Electrician, and 40 for Fitter. Category-2 will have 5 posts.

Salary

Selected candidates will receive a salary of ₹23,368 per month. This salary will be revised every six months according to the CLC (Central) guidelines. For more information regarding this recruitment, the notification given in the news can be viewed in detail.

Eligibility and Age Limit

Candidates applying for these posts must have a two-year ITI pass certificate in the relevant trade from a recognised institution. The maximum age of applicants should be 30 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per government rules.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on a merit list prepared from ITI marks. Shortlisted candidates will be called to Hyderabad for document verification. In case of a tie in marks, the candidate's Class 10th marks will be considered. The final merit list will be released after document verification.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

08 Jul 2025 12:35 pm

English News / Education News / ECIL Recruitment 2025: Over 100 ITI Vacancies for Youth
