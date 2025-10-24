Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

EMRS Recruitment 2025: Last Date Extended for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts at Eklavya Schools, Know Details

For the post of Principal in this recruitment, a postgraduate degree and B.Ed. along with eight to twelve years of experience are required. For PGT, a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject and B.Ed. qualification have been prescribed.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 24, 2025

EMRS Recruitment 2025

EMRS Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)

EMRS: The last date for online applications for the major recruitment to teaching and non-teaching posts in Eklavya Model Residential Schools has now been extended to October 28, 2025. Earlier, the last date for application was set for October 23, but now candidates have been given an additional five days. Candidates can apply by visiting emrs.tribal.gov.in. Under this recruitment, a total of 7267 posts will be filled, including TGT, PGT, Principal, Hostel Warden, Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Lab Attendant. The EMRS recruitment examination date has also been announced. The Tier-I examination will be conducted on December 13, December 14, and December 21, 2025. This recruitment can prove to be a big opportunity for teachers and non-teaching candidates across the country.

Educational Qualifications

For the post of Principal in this recruitment, a Master's degree and B.Ed. with eight to twelve years of experience are required. For PGT, a Master's degree in the relevant subject and B.Ed. qualification have been prescribed. For TGT posts, graduation, B.Ed., and CTET pass are mandatory. For Hostel Warden posts, graduation in any subject is required, while for Female Staff Nurse, a B.Sc. Nursing qualification has been set. For the Accountant post, graduation in Commerce or Accounting is required. For Junior Secretariat Assistant, 12th pass with a typing speed of 30 words per minute in Hindi or 35 words per minute in English is necessary. For Lab Attendant, 12th pass in Science subjects or 10th pass with a certificate or diploma in Lab Technology is required.

Recruitment For These Posts

The total 1460 PGT posts include subjects such as English, Hindi, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography, Commerce, Economics, and Computer Science. Meanwhile, the 3962 TGT posts include general subjects along with regional languages and miscellaneous subjects like Music, Art, PET, and Library Science. B.Ed. has not been made mandatory for Computer Science Teachers, but a B.Ed. degree will be required for promotion to the PGT post in the future.

Selection Process

The recruitment process will include a written examination, skill test, interview, and document verification. Candidates will have to appear for the written examination in two phases. After this, different types of tests will be conducted for the respective posts. If a candidate's marks are given in CGPA, they will have to convert them into percentage according to their board's formula and enter them. The examination centre will be automatically allocated by the city system.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

24 Oct 2025 01:10 pm

English News / Education News / EMRS Recruitment 2025: Last Date Extended for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts at Eklavya Schools, Know Details

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

IB Recruitment 2025: Multiple Tech Positions Open at IB, Salary Exceeding ₹1 Lakh, Know Essential Educational Qualifications

IB Vacancy 2025
Education News

AICTE Directs Colleges Nationwide to Ensure Smooth Admissions for NIOS Students

AICTE
Education News

MPESB Vacancy 2025: Recruitment announced for over 400 Group-2, Sub-Group-3 posts

MPESB Vacancy 2025
Education News

Railway Recruitment 2025: Opportunity for 10th Pass Youth, Recruitment for Over 1100 Posts

Railway Bharti 2025
Education News

School Holiday: Bihar and UP to have holidays for Chhath Puja, know the dates

School Holiday on chhath Pooja
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.