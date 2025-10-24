EMRS Recruitment 2025: Last Date Extended for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts at Eklavya Schools, Know Details

EMRS Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)
EMRS: The last date for online applications for the major recruitment to teaching and non-teaching posts in Eklavya Model Residential Schools has now been extended to October 28, 2025. Earlier, the last date for application was set for October 23, but now candidates have been given an additional five days. Candidates can apply by visiting emrs.tribal.gov.in. Under this recruitment, a total of 7267 posts will be filled, including TGT, PGT, Principal, Hostel Warden, Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Lab Attendant. The EMRS recruitment examination date has also been announced. The Tier-I examination will be conducted on December 13, December 14, and December 21, 2025. This recruitment can prove to be a big opportunity for teachers and non-teaching candidates across the country.
For the post of Principal in this recruitment, a Master's degree and B.Ed. with eight to twelve years of experience are required. For PGT, a Master's degree in the relevant subject and B.Ed. qualification have been prescribed. For TGT posts, graduation, B.Ed., and CTET pass are mandatory. For Hostel Warden posts, graduation in any subject is required, while for Female Staff Nurse, a B.Sc. Nursing qualification has been set. For the Accountant post, graduation in Commerce or Accounting is required. For Junior Secretariat Assistant, 12th pass with a typing speed of 30 words per minute in Hindi or 35 words per minute in English is necessary. For Lab Attendant, 12th pass in Science subjects or 10th pass with a certificate or diploma in Lab Technology is required.
The total 1460 PGT posts include subjects such as English, Hindi, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography, Commerce, Economics, and Computer Science. Meanwhile, the 3962 TGT posts include general subjects along with regional languages and miscellaneous subjects like Music, Art, PET, and Library Science. B.Ed. has not been made mandatory for Computer Science Teachers, but a B.Ed. degree will be required for promotion to the PGT post in the future.
The recruitment process will include a written examination, skill test, interview, and document verification. Candidates will have to appear for the written examination in two phases. After this, different types of tests will be conducted for the respective posts. If a candidate's marks are given in CGPA, they will have to convert them into percentage according to their board's formula and enter them. The examination centre will be automatically allocated by the city system.
