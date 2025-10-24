EMRS Recruitment 2025: Last Date Extended for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts at Eklavya Schools, Know Details

For the post of Principal in this recruitment, a Master's degree and B.Ed. with eight to twelve years of experience are required. For PGT, a Master's degree in the relevant subject and B.Ed. qualification have been prescribed. For TGT posts, graduation, B.Ed., and CTET pass are mandatory. For Hostel Warden posts, graduation in any subject is required, while for Female Staff Nurse, a B.Sc. Nursing qualification has been set. For the Accountant post, graduation in Commerce or Accounting is required. For Junior Secretariat Assistant, 12th pass with a typing speed of 30 words per minute in Hindi or 35 words per minute in English is necessary. For Lab Attendant, 12th pass in Science subjects or 10th pass with a certificate or diploma in Lab Technology is required.