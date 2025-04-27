scriptFIITJEE Fraud: ₹250 Crore Scam, 14,411 Students Affected, ED Probes | FIITJEE Fraud: ₹250 Crore Scam, 14,411 Students Affected, ED Probes | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

FIITJEE Fraud: ₹250 Crore Scam, 14,411 Students Affected, ED Probes

ED Cracks Down on FIIT-JEE: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a crackdown on the coaching institute FIITJEE, alleging serious financial irregularities and money laundering. Multiple centres have been shut down as a result. The case highlights concerns regarding student interests. Raids conducted by the ED yielded cash, jewellery, and numerous documents.

Apr 27, 2025 / 08:13 am

Patrika Desk

FIITJEE Fraud Case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Lucknow unit recently conducted searches at seven locations in Noida, Delhi, and Gurugram in connection with the FIITJEE fraud case. During these searches, the ED seized ₹10 lakh in cash and jewellery worth approximately ₹4.89 crore. This action was taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Reason for the Raids

An ED statement revealed that the search operation targeted the residences of FIIT-JEE Director D.K. Goel, CEO, COO, and CFO, as well as the institute’s official offices. This investigation is based on several First Information Reports (FIRs) registered in Noida, Lucknow, Delhi, Bhopal, and other cities. These FIRs allege that FIITJEE’s senior management promised students and their parents quality educational services but failed to deliver, despite collecting fees.

Cash, Jewellery, Documents, and Digital Devices Seized

The investigation also found that FIITJEE collected approximately ₹206 crore from ongoing batches but failed to provide the promised facilities and services to students. The searches also yielded incriminating documents and digital devices suggesting financial irregularities. The investigation revealed that the institute misused the collected funds for personal and unauthorised purposes, and even failed to pay teachers’ salaries.

32 Coaching Centres Suddenly Shut Down

Consequently, 32 FIITJEE coaching centres across various cities including Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Meerut, Noida, Prayagraj, Delhi, Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Mumbai were abruptly shut down. This move affected approximately 14,400 students and their parents. The ED stated that preliminary investigations indicate that this fraud was perpetrated to swindle students and their parents under the guise of educational services.

