FIITJEE Fraud: ₹250 Crore Scam, 14,411 Students Affected, ED Probes

Reason for the Raids An ED statement revealed that the search operation targeted the residences of FIIT-JEE Director D.K. Goel, CEO, COO, and CFO, as well as the institute’s official offices. This investigation is based on several First Information Reports (FIRs) registered in Noida, Lucknow, Delhi, Bhopal, and other cities. These FIRs allege that FIITJEE’s senior management promised students and their parents quality educational services but failed to deliver, despite collecting fees.

Cash, Jewellery, Documents, and Digital Devices Seized The investigation also found that FIITJEE collected approximately ₹206 crore from ongoing batches but failed to provide the promised facilities and services to students. The searches also yielded incriminating documents and digital devices suggesting financial irregularities. The investigation revealed that the institute misused the collected funds for personal and unauthorised purposes, and even failed to pay teachers’ salaries.