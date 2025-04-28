FMGE June 2025: Registrations Open, Exam on July 26th

NBEMS Notice In the official notice, NBEMS stated, “The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025 in computer-based mode at various examination centres across the country on 26 July 2025.”

FMGE Exam Important Dates Event Date Notice Released 28 April 2025 Online Submission of Application Form 28 April 2025 – 17 May 2025 (11:55 PM) Exam Date 26 July 2025 Result 26 August 2025 Result to be released in August NBEMS has only released a notice. Detailed information regarding this exam will be released soon. The information released by NBEMS will include eligibility for the FMGE exam, application fees, exam pattern, marking scheme, admit card and exam city, etc. The result of the FMGE June 2025 exam will be released on 26 August 2025. NBEMS has only released a notice. Detailed information regarding this exam will be released soon. The information released by NBEMS will include eligibility for the FMGE exam, application fees, exam pattern, marking scheme, admit card and exam city, etc. The result of the FMGE June 2025 exam will be released on 26 August 2025.