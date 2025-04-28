scriptFMGE June 2025: Registrations Open, Exam on July 26th | Latest News | Patrika News
FMGE June 2025: Registrations Open, Exam on July 26th

FMGE June 2025: Applications for the FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination) exam have begun. The exam is scheduled for July 26th.

Apr 28, 2025 / 05:47 pm

Patrika Desk

FMGE June 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the schedule for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025. The FMGE exam will be held on 26 July 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for this exam can register by visiting the official website natboard.edu.in.

In the official notice, NBEMS stated, “The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025 in computer-based mode at various examination centres across the country on 26 July 2025.”

FMGE Exam Important Dates

EventDate
Notice Released28 April 2025
Online Submission of Application Form28 April 2025 – 17 May 2025 (11:55 PM)
Exam Date26 July 2025
Result26 August 2025

NBEMS has only released a notice. Detailed information regarding this exam will be released soon. The information released by NBEMS will include eligibility for the FMGE exam, application fees, exam pattern, marking scheme, admit card and exam city, etc. The result of the FMGE June 2025 exam will be released on 26 August 2025.

For application forms, payment related issues or any kind of questions, you can contact NBEMS. The contact number of NBEMS is +91-7996165333, or you can use the helpline available on the official website.

