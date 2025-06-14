Foreign Universities to Open Campuses in India by 2026

This announcement was made during a special ceremony in Mumbai on Friday, attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Representatives from the universities and other dignitaries were also present.

Which Universities Are Coming to India? The universities granted permission by the UGC are detailed below: University of York (UK) University of Aberdeen (UK) University of Western Australia (UWA) Illinois Institute of Technology (USA)

IED – Istituto Europeo di Design (Italy) The University of Western Australia will also establish a separate campus in Chennai. When Will Admissions Begin? Following the issuance of the LoI from the UGC, these institutions now have approximately 18 months to finalise their preparations. It is anticipated that the first admission session at these universities may commence before December 2026.

Navi Mumbai to House an ‘International Education City’ All these foreign universities will be established in a dedicated academic zone near Navi Mumbai, designated as the ‘International Education City’. This Edu City is planned by CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation). This approximately 5-kilometre area will exclusively house campuses of foreign universities.

This will be India’s first such education hub where students can receive world-class education without going abroad. Previously Announced Campuses Several universities had previously announced plans to open campuses in India. University of Southampton (UK) – will commence operations in Gurugram from September 2025.

University of Liverpool (UK) – is preparing to launch its campus in Bengaluru by 2026.