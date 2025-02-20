Four Indian Colleges Feature in 2025 World Reputation Ranking

Institution Rankings IISc Bangalore: Slipped from 101-125 in 2023 to 201-300 in 2025

IIT Delhi: Decreased from 151-175 to 201-300 IIT Madras: Decreased from 176-200 to 201-300

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan): New entrant, ranked in the 201-300 band

IIT Bombay: No longer in the list (was ranked 151-175 in 2023) Harvard Remains at the Top Harvard University retained its top position in the World Reputation Ranking 2025 for the 14th consecutive year. Oxford University jointly secured second place with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), making it the highest-ranking British institution since 2015.