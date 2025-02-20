scriptFour Indian Colleges Feature in 2025 World Reputation Ranking | Latest News | Patrika News
Four Indian Colleges Feature in 2025 World Reputation Ranking

World Reputation Ranking: Four Indian universities have secured places in the Times Higher Education World Reputation Ranking 2025. However, all of them have seen a decline in their rankings compared to last year.

Feb 20, 2025

World Reputation Ranking
World Reputation Ranking: Four Indian universities featured in the Times Higher Education World Reputation Ranking 2025. However, all of them saw a decline in their rankings compared to last year. These include four IITs. There is also a new entry from India on this list. Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan) also secured a place in the 201-300 band. SOA is a private, deemed-to-be university located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Established in 1996, this institution comprises nine degree-granting schools and institutes.

Institution Rankings

IISc Bangalore: Slipped from 101-125 in 2023 to 201-300 in 2025
IIT Delhi: Decreased from 151-175 to 201-300

IIT Madras: Decreased from 176-200 to 201-300
Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan): New entrant, ranked in the 201-300 band
IIT Bombay: No longer in the list (was ranked 151-175 in 2023)

Harvard Remains at the Top

Harvard University retained its top position in the World Reputation Ranking 2025 for the 14th consecutive year. Oxford University jointly secured second place with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), making it the highest-ranking British institution since 2015.

Dominance of Universities from this Country

American universities continue to dominate the rankings, with six institutions in the top 10. Tsinghua University of China remains in eighth place, while the University of Tokyo, Japan, is in tenth place.

