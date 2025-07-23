23 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Free Education Abroad: Tuition-Free Countries for International Students

The rising cost of higher education is a global concern, impacting many countries, including India. However, some developed nations view education as a right, not a commodity.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 23, 2025

Free Education for International Students
Free Education for International Students (Image: Gemini)

While the cost of higher education continues to rise in many countries, including India, some developed nations view education as a right, not a commodity. Countries like Germany, Finland, Norway, and Sweden have demonstrated that knowledge should not be confined by borders.

Universities in these countries offer either completely free education or charge minimal fees to both local and international students from school to university and research levels. Furthermore, students pursuing advanced degrees like PhDs often receive stipends and other benefits to ensure they can complete their studies without financial burden.

For students who dream of studying abroad but are deterred by high fees, these countries are emerging as excellent alternatives.

Germany: Government Universities, Zero Tuition Fees

German public universities do not charge tuition fees for Bachelor's and Master's courses, regardless of whether the student is German or international. Only a nominal administrative fee (approximately ₹10,000-₹12,000) is required. The country's nearly 300 public universities offer over 1,000 courses.

Norway: Completely Free Education, No Cost Up to PhD

In Norway, education is entirely free, from school to university level. Even international students can study for free. However, most courses are taught in Norwegian, so learning the language is essential. Universities charge only a general fee (30-60 Euros per semester) for student amenities.

Finland: Education with a Salary

Finland's education system is considered one of the best in the world. PhD students receive a stipend, essentially a monthly salary. International students pursuing courses in Finnish or Swedish also do not have to pay any fees.

Sweden: Completely Free for PhD

In Sweden, education is free for European Union and Swedish citizens. While international students from other countries have to pay tuition fees, PhD level studies are entirely free. Thousands of students come here for higher education every year.

If you are planning to study abroad and both the quality of education and cost are major concerns, countries like Germany, Norway, Finland, and Sweden could be excellent options. With the right information and preparation, you too can benefit from free education in these countries.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

23 Jul 2025 12:01 pm

English News / Education News / Free Education Abroad: Tuition-Free Countries for International Students
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.