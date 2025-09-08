Free Ethical Hacking Courses: Learn Hacking for Free from IIT and Other Institutes

Ethical Hacking: The global cyber threat is rapidly increasing. Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly crucial. The demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals is growing globally. Ethical hacking, once a niche skill, has become a vital component of digital security strategies across various industries. Given the rising need for cybersecurity, many educational platforms and institutions are offering free online courses in ethical hacking. Let's explore these courses.
Ethical hacking involves securing computer systems, networks, and data ethically. Its aim is to identify and rectify system vulnerabilities before hackers can exploit them. It's a responsible profession that has become essential for every company and institution.
Institutions like IIT Kanpur/IIT Kharagpur under NPTEL offer this course. You'll learn through video lectures, assignments, and quizzes. Upon passing the exam, you will receive a certificate (a small fee is payable for the certificate). To register for this course, visit swayam.gov.in.
Cisco Networking Academy's ethical hacking course is a free online program designed for aspiring ethical hackers. To apply for this course, visit netacad.com.
Launched by institutions like IBM and the University of Colorado, this program offers free learning in audit mode. To apply for this course, visit coursera.org.