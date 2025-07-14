Free Online Coding Courses Offered by Google, Microsoft, and Top Universities

GOOGLE Free Online Courses: In today's digital age, coding skills have become essential not only for software engineers but for professionals in every field. Whether you want to build a career in tech, develop your own app, or simply understand how websites and algorithms work, learning to code is now easier and free. Top universities like MIT, Harvard, Stanford, IIT Bombay, and tech companies like GOOGLE and MICROSOFT offer free online courses to teach coding. These courses can be accessed from anywhere, anytime.