Free Online Coding Courses Offered by Google, Microsoft, and Top Universities

GOOGLE Free Online Courses: In today's digital age, coding skills have become essential not only for software engineers but for professionals in every field. Whether you want to build a career in tech, develop your own app, or simply understand how websites and algorithms work, learning to code is now easier and free. Top universities like MIT, Harvard, Stanford, IIT Bombay, and tech companies like GOOGLE and MICROSOFT offer free online courses to teach coding. These courses can be accessed from anywhere, anytime.
Microsoft's 'Introduction to Java on Azure' course is an excellent starting point for learning the Java language. It covers popular Java frameworks like Spring and Jakarta EE, and teaches you how to deploy and manage apps on the Azure platform. This is a self-paced course and offers good technical practice.
Course Details Here:- Course
This course, developed by Google, is designed for beginners. It includes video lectures, text-based content, and numerous exercises for practice. You can learn about variables, lists, strings, file reading and writing, regular expressions, and networking. This course is available on the Google Developers website.
Course Details Here:- Course
If you're interested in the Minecraft game and want to learn coding, this Microsoft course is perfect for you. You'll learn Python through MakeCode and Azure Notebooks in a fun, game-based way. The course is entirely beginner-friendly and requires no prior knowledge.
Course Details Here:- Course
Offered by one of India's most prestigious institutions, IIT Bombay, this course teaches the fundamentals of programming in a simple language. It doesn't focus on a single programming language but emphasizes logic and thinking skills, making it easier to learn any language later.
Course Details Here:- Course
This course, titled 'Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python)', is an excellent introduction to Python. It avoids complex mathematics and teaches coding in a straightforward manner. You can complete it at your own pace in 7 weeks.
Course Details Here:- Course
MIT's 'Introduction to Computer Science and Programming Using Python' course is specifically designed for those with no prior coding experience. It explains basic programming concepts like algorithms, logic, and problem-solving skills using the Python language in a simple way. The course can be completed in 9 weeks. A fee applies if you want a certificate.
Course Details Here:-Course
If you're interested in data analysis and statistical computation, this Stanford course will be useful. It teaches the basics of the R language, data handling, and simple analysis. This course is particularly good for those interested in data science and research.
Course Details Here:- Course
Harvard University's 'CS50's Introduction to Programming with Python' course is for beginners. It teaches Python programming along with essential programming concepts such as loops, conditions, and functions. The course includes assignments and projects to provide practical experience.
Course Details Here:- Course