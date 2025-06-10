From Lucknow to the ISS: The Education and Life of Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla Education Shubhanshu Shukla was born on 10 October 1985 in Triveni Nagar, Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. He grew up with two older sisters. He attended City Montessori School (CMS) in Lucknow, where he cultivated discipline and hard work from a young age. He then enrolled in the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, earning a B.Tech degree.

He continued his education after engineering, obtaining an M.Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. A Distinguished Career in the Air Force Shubhanshu began his service in the Indian Air Force in 2006. He is an experienced fighter pilot and has flown various fighter and transport aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and AN-32. He was promoted to the rank of Group Captain in March 2024.

The Path to Becoming an Astronaut ISRO selected Shubhanshu for astronaut training in 2019. This involved rigorous training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia, lasting approximately one year. In February 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented him as one of four potential astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission, India’s first human spaceflight mission scheduled for 2025.

Representing India in the Axiom-4 Mission During the Axiom-4 mission, Shubhanshu will be known by the call sign ‘Shux’. The mission will involve a total of 60 scientific experiments, seven of which have been developed by ISRO. Shubhanshu will actively participate in five of these, which are linked to NASA’s human research program.

Family and Personal Life Shubhanshu is affectionately called ‘Gunjan’ by his family, who still reside in Lucknow. His wife is a dentist, and they have a four-year-old son. Shubhanshu maintains a strict diet and exercise routine to keep himself fit.