scriptFrom Rajasthan Village to UPSC: Farmer’s Son Achieves Remarkable Success | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

From Rajasthan Village to UPSC: Farmer’s Son Achieves Remarkable Success

Success Story of a Farmer’s Son: Mayank Choudhary, a resident of Chainpuria, a small village in Baran district, has surprised everyone by cracking the UPSC IES examination. He comes from a farming family.

JaipurDec 17, 2024 / 11:43 am

Patrika Desk

Success Story Of Baran Farmers Son
Success Story Of a Farmer’s Son: Rajasthan is brimming with talent. Mayank Choudhary, a resident of Chainpuriya, a small village in Baran district, proved this by clearing the UPSC exam. Hailing from a farming family, Mayank Choudhary has become an officer by passing the UPSC IES, one of the country’s toughest examinations. He secured the 44th rank in the Union Public Service Commission’s Engineering Services.
Mayank Choudhary’s father is a farmer, and his mother is a homemaker. His schooling was in Baran. He passed his 10th-grade examination from Baran Kendriya Vidyalaya in 2015. Afterwards, he went to Kota to prepare for the JEE examination and cracked the IIT in his first attempt. However, aiming for a better rank, he took the exam again and studied Civil Engineering at IIT Bombay. After obtaining his B.Tech degree, he started preparing for the UPSC in Delhi. Before UPSC, Mayank Choudhary was also selected by IOCL (Indian Oil Corporation Limited). He joined as a Marketing Officer in Vadodara, Gujarat.

His Path to Success

Mayank cleared both the preliminary and mains examinations of the UPSC Civil Services in his first attempt. However, due to some shortcomings in the interview, he was not selected. Undeterred, he secured the 44th rank in the UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2024.

News / Education News / From Rajasthan Village to UPSC: Farmer’s Son Achieves Remarkable Success

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

National News

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

1 hour ago

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

National News

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

3 hours ago

R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli

Sports

R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli

3 hours ago

Gold and Silver Rates Today: Check 18 December Prices

Business

Gold and Silver Rates Today: Check 18 December Prices

7 hours ago

Latest Education News

Who is IAS Sulochana Meena? She cleared UPSC in her first attempt through self-study!

Education News

Who is IAS Sulochana Meena? She cleared UPSC in her first attempt through self-study!

1 hour ago

Winter Vacation Announced: School Holidays in MP, Chhattisgarh, and Other States

Education News

Winter Vacation Announced: School Holidays in MP, Chhattisgarh, and Other States

5 hours ago

SBI Announces Bumper Recruitment: 13,735 Clerk Vacancies

Jobs

SBI Announces Bumper Recruitment: 13,735 Clerk Vacancies

1 day ago

GIC Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for Assistant Manager Posts with Rs 50,000 Monthly Salary

Jobs

GIC Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for Assistant Manager Posts with Rs 50,000 Monthly Salary

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.