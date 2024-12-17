From Rajasthan Village to UPSC: Farmer’s Son Achieves Remarkable Success

Mayank Choudhary’s father is a farmer, and his mother is a homemaker. His schooling was in Baran. He passed his 10th-grade examination from Baran Kendriya Vidyalaya in 2015. Afterwards, he went to Kota to prepare for the JEE examination and cracked the IIT in his first attempt. However, aiming for a better rank, he took the exam again and studied Civil Engineering at IIT Bombay. After obtaining his B.Tech degree, he started preparing for the UPSC in Delhi. Before UPSC, Mayank Choudhary was also selected by IOCL (Indian Oil Corporation Limited). He joined as a Marketing Officer in Vadodara, Gujarat.

His Path to Success Mayank cleared both the preliminary and mains examinations of the UPSC Civil Services in his first attempt. However, due to some shortcomings in the interview, he was not selected. Undeterred, he secured the 44th rank in the UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2024.