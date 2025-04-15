scriptFSSAI Recruitment 2025: Several Posts Open, Including Administrative Officer; Salary Details Inside | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

FSSAI Recruitment 2025: Several Posts Open, Including Administrative Officer; Salary Details Inside

FSSAI: The application process will commence on 15 April 2025. The last date for applications is set as 30 April 2025. A total of 33 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

BharatApr 15, 2025 / 12:25 pm

Patrika Desk

FSSAI Recruitment 2025

FSSAI Recruitment 2025

FSSAI Recruitment 2025: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications for various positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, fssai.gov.in. The application process will commence on 15 April 2025, with the last date for submission set as 30 April 2025. A total of 33 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

FSSAI Recruitment: Eligibility for Director Position

Officers working in the central or state government, union territories, universities, research institutions, or public sector autonomous or statutory bodies are eligible to apply. Candidates must be currently serving in a similar position and possess at least 15 years of work experience in administration, finance, human resources, or vigilance. Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from ₹1,23,100 to ₹2,15,900.

FSSAI Bharti: Eligibility for Assistant Position

Applicants for the Assistant position must have 10 years of work experience in the central or state government, union territories, government universities, recognised research institutions, PSUs, or autonomous bodies. Additionally, candidates currently serving as Assistants in administration, human resources, or vigilance departments with 3 years of experience are also eligible.

FSSAI Recruitment 2025: Application Process

After completing the online application, a printed copy along with relevant documents, in the prescribed format, must be verified by the employer or cadre controlling authority. All these documents must be sent through appropriate channels to: “Assistant Director, Recruitment Cell, FSSAI Headquarters, 312, Third Floor, FDA Building, Kotla Road, New Delhi”, and must reach by 15 May 2025.

News / Education News / FSSAI Recruitment 2025: Several Posts Open, Including Administrative Officer; Salary Details Inside

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Varanasi gangrape case: IPS Chandrakant Meena removed

National News

Varanasi gangrape case: IPS Chandrakant Meena removed

in 4 hours

International Cyber Gang Busted in Rajasthan

National News

International Cyber Gang Busted in Rajasthan

in 1 hour

Israel Proposes Gaza Ceasefire with ‘Unacceptable Condition’ for Hamas

World

Israel Proposes Gaza Ceasefire with ‘Unacceptable Condition’ for Hamas

in 3 hours

Dhoni Creates IPL History: First Player to Achieve This Milestone

Sports

Dhoni Creates IPL History: First Player to Achieve This Milestone

in 2 hours

Latest Education News

Good news: 6,000 jobs open in Rajasthan, appointments to be made at gram panchayats

Special

Good news: 6,000 jobs open in Rajasthan, appointments to be made at gram panchayats

1 day ago

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment: Height Relaxation for Purnea, Madhepura, Katihar Candidates

Education News

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment: Height Relaxation for Purnea, Madhepura, Katihar Candidates

3 days ago

Bihar BSSC Recruitment: New Vacancies Announced After Home Guard Recruitment

Education News

Bihar BSSC Recruitment: New Vacancies Announced After Home Guard Recruitment

3 days ago

UPPSC OTR: Over 2.1 Million Candidates Register, Streamlining Application Process

UP News

UPPSC OTR: Over 2.1 Million Candidates Register, Streamlining Application Process

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.