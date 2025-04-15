FSSAI Recruitment 2025: Several Posts Open, Including Administrative Officer; Salary Details Inside

FSSAI Recruitment: Eligibility for Director Position Officers working in the central or state government, union territories, universities, research institutions, or public sector autonomous or statutory bodies are eligible to apply. Candidates must be currently serving in a similar position and possess at least 15 years of work experience in administration, finance, human resources, or vigilance. Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from ₹1,23,100 to ₹2,15,900.

FSSAI Bharti: Eligibility for Assistant Position Applicants for the Assistant position must have 10 years of work experience in the central or state government, union territories, government universities, recognised research institutions, PSUs, or autonomous bodies. Additionally, candidates currently serving as Assistants in administration, human resources, or vigilance departments with 3 years of experience are also eligible.