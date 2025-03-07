Funds Reaching Student Accounts; Apply Before 31 March Deadline

A budget of ₹3 crore has been released for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. This amount will be credited to the accounts of 2,833 applicants from 2022-23 and 643 applicants from 2023-24. ₹25 lakh has been allocated for the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) category, while the budget allocation process for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Special Backward Classes (SBC) is still underway. It is noteworthy that the scholarship budget could not be released due to the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. This forced students to run around the department.

Approximately 10,000 Applications Pending Under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, approximately 10,000 applications are pending at the institution and student levels for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category for the academic years 2023-24 and 2024-25. A final opportunity has been given to rectify these applications. Currently, 560 applications are pending at the institution level and 3208 at the student level for the 2023-24 academic year, and 3,829 and 3,524 applications are pending at the institution and student levels respectively for the 2024-25 academic year.

2022-23 Applications Rejected; No Scholarships to be Granted The department has rejected pending applications from the 2022-23 academic year. If pending applications are not corrected within 30 days, they are rejected. If a student files a case in court due to being denied payment because of rejected applications, the respective institution will be held liable for any financial obligations.