Funds Reaching Student Accounts; Apply Before 31 March Deadline
Education News

Funds Reaching Student Accounts; Apply Before 31 March Deadline

The government has released a budget of approximately ₹22.25 crore this year for various categories, which is now reaching the beneficiaries’ accounts. Alwar division’s Deputy Director, Lakshman Singh, reported that ₹19 crore has been allocated to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

AlwarMar 07, 2025 / 03:50 pm

Patrika Desk

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment will soon release scholarships to students. The government has allocated a budget of approximately ₹22.25 crore for different categories this year. This amount is starting to reach the beneficiaries’ accounts. Deputy Director of the department, Lakshman Singh, informed that ₹19 crore has been allocated for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. This amount covers 10,000 applicants from the year 2022-23 and 3,400 applicants from 2023-24.
A budget of ₹3 crore has been released for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. This amount will be credited to the accounts of 2,833 applicants from 2022-23 and 643 applicants from 2023-24. ₹25 lakh has been allocated for the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) category, while the budget allocation process for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Special Backward Classes (SBC) is still underway. It is noteworthy that the scholarship budget could not be released due to the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. This forced students to run around the department.

Approximately 10,000 Applications Pending

Under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, approximately 10,000 applications are pending at the institution and student levels for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category for the academic years 2023-24 and 2024-25. A final opportunity has been given to rectify these applications. Currently, 560 applications are pending at the institution level and 3208 at the student level for the 2023-24 academic year, and 3,829 and 3,524 applications are pending at the institution and student levels respectively for the 2024-25 academic year.

2022-23 Applications Rejected; No Scholarships to be Granted

The department has rejected pending applications from the 2022-23 academic year. If pending applications are not corrected within 30 days, they are rejected. If a student files a case in court due to being denied payment because of rejected applications, the respective institution will be held liable for any financial obligations.

Final Date: 31 March

The deadline for submitting applications this year is 31 March. If applications are not submitted on time, there will be delays in receiving scholarships, and pending applications may be rejected, causing students to lose the opportunity to avail the scholarship scheme.

