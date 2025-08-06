6 August 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

GATE 2026 Applications Open August 25th: Key Dates, Eligibility, and Other Details

Applications for GATE 2026 will open on August 25th. Learn about important dates, eligibility criteria, the new subject, exam pattern, and fees.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 06, 2025

UPPSC RO ARO Exam
GATE Exam (Image-Freepik)

GATE 2026 Registration: IIT Guwahati has announced the GATE 2026 examination and launched its official website. This examination is crucial for students pursuing engineering, technology, science, arts, or humanities who plan to pursue master's degrees or government jobs.

When will GATE 2026 Registration start?

Online applications for GATE 2026 will commence on 25 August 2025. Candidates can apply without a late fee until 25 September 2025. Candidates who miss the deadline can apply until 6 October 2025 with a late fee.

Exam Date and Result Date

The GATE 2026 examination will be held on 7, 8, 14, and 15 February. The results will be declared on 19 March 2026.

Who can apply?

Students who are currently pursuing or have completed an undergraduate course in engineering, science, arts, commerce, or humanities from a recognised institution can apply. This includes those in their third year or above.

Additionally, those holding certificates from recognised professional societies like IE, ICE, IETE, AeSI and recognised by MoE, AICTE, UGC, or UPSC are eligible. Foreign students and those enrolled in higher education are also eligible.

New Subject Added This Year

GATE 2026 will feature 30 different subjects. A new subject, Energy Science (XE-I), has been added to the Engineering Sciences group.

Students can apply for one or two papers but can only choose subjects that are valid together.

Exam Pattern

Each paper will be of 100 marks. 15 marks will be allocated for General Aptitude, and 85 marks for subject-specific questions. All papers will be in English.

Some papers, such as XE, XL, and XH, will have sectional divisions. These papers will have one compulsory subject and others as optional choices.

  • XE (Engineering Sciences): Mathematics will be compulsory, along with two optional subjects of the candidate's choice.
  • XL (Life Sciences): Chemistry will be compulsory, with two optional subjects.
  • XH (Humanities): Reasoning will be compulsory, with one optional subject.

Application Fee

For female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates: ₹1000 (regular period) and ₹1500 (with late fee) per paper.

For all other candidates: ₹2000 (regular period) and ₹2500 (with late fee) per paper.

For all information related to GATE 2026, including syllabus, paper codes, paper combinations, and notification updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

06 Aug 2025 04:36 pm

English News / Education News / GATE 2026 Applications Open August 25th: Key Dates, Eligibility, and Other Details
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.