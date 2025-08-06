GATE 2026 Applications Open August 25th: Key Dates, Eligibility, and Other Details

GATE 2026 Registration: IIT Guwahati has announced the GATE 2026 examination and launched its official website. This examination is crucial for students pursuing engineering, technology, science, arts, or humanities who plan to pursue master's degrees or government jobs.
Online applications for GATE 2026 will commence on 25 August 2025. Candidates can apply without a late fee until 25 September 2025. Candidates who miss the deadline can apply until 6 October 2025 with a late fee.
The GATE 2026 examination will be held on 7, 8, 14, and 15 February. The results will be declared on 19 March 2026.
Students who are currently pursuing or have completed an undergraduate course in engineering, science, arts, commerce, or humanities from a recognised institution can apply. This includes those in their third year or above.
Additionally, those holding certificates from recognised professional societies like IE, ICE, IETE, AeSI and recognised by MoE, AICTE, UGC, or UPSC are eligible. Foreign students and those enrolled in higher education are also eligible.
GATE 2026 will feature 30 different subjects. A new subject, Energy Science (XE-I), has been added to the Engineering Sciences group.
Students can apply for one or two papers but can only choose subjects that are valid together.
Each paper will be of 100 marks. 15 marks will be allocated for General Aptitude, and 85 marks for subject-specific questions. All papers will be in English.
Some papers, such as XE, XL, and XH, will have sectional divisions. These papers will have one compulsory subject and others as optional choices.
For female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates: ₹1000 (regular period) and ₹1500 (with late fee) per paper.
For all other candidates: ₹2000 (regular period) and ₹2500 (with late fee) per paper.
For all information related to GATE 2026, including syllabus, paper codes, paper combinations, and notification updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in.